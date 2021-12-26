As Sabres add Don Granato, two players to Covid protocols, NHL forges on

Meanwhile, in trying to keep the schedule going, the NHL is implementing measures first reported by Sportsnet to keep the season on track beginning Tuesday night.

• Taxi squads are back at least until the All-Star break on Feb. 3. You can have up to six players on them but the maximum stay for any player is 20 days. There are some eligibility requirements, notably you can't have been on the roster for at least 75% of the days of the season, nor played in 16 of a team's last 20 games through Dec. 22. For cap purposes, they count as players in the minors.

• Emergency recalls will be allowed. Teams can add players to not count on their cap (maximum $1 million) if they're in danger of dressing fewer than two goalies, six defensemen or 12 forwards for a game.

Monday's 14-game slate was postponed so the league could get teams back on a testing schedule Sunday and find out their status. Several reports in the Canadian media in recent days said the league may postpone all games this week and try to resume the schedule on Jan. 1 to protect the Winter Classic in Minneapolis between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues. But as of Sunday night, there is no indication that was the case and the schedule will resume on Tuesday with four games scheduled.