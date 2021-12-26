As Sabres add Don Granato, two players to Covid protocols, NHL forges on

The Buffalo Sabres' Covid-19 protocol list doubled on Sunday, leaving their return to game action this week a distinct question mark. Nearly 50 players around the NHL were added, but the league is forging on and adding some new rules in a desperate bid to keep its schedule going.
The Sabres' return to practice on Sunday was canceled when the team announced that head coach Don Granato and players Dylan Cozens and Mark Jankowski have been entered into the protocol list. The team said all three are asymptomatic.
That makes six Sabres in protocol, as Zemgus Girgensons, Vinnie Hinostroza and Jeff Skinner were entered last week before the league went on its holiday pause.
Krebs' sole focus now is to earn a permanent spot with the Sabres, but the transition hasn’t been seamless on the ice.
The Sabres' game Monday night in KeyBank Center against the New York Islanders was postponed by the NHL last week, leaving their next scheduled game Wednesday night here against New Jersey. Buffalo is then slated to play Thursday against the Islanders in their first trip to the new UBS Arena in Elmont, and Saturday at Boston.
As of Sunday night, those games were still on but the increased Covid numbers don't bode well. The Sabres have not played a game since their Dec. 17 overtime loss in Pittsburgh. They practiced the next day and have not been on the ice since. The team had no media availability on Sunday and a message sent to the media simply said a practice schedule would be released when it was confirmed. The team later scheduled an 11 a.m. practice for Monday, pending testing, and has not confirmed the rest of the week.
Meanwhile, in trying to keep the schedule going, the NHL is implementing measures first reported by Sportsnet to keep the season on track beginning Tuesday night.
• Taxi squads are back at least until the All-Star break on Feb. 3. You can have up to six players on them but the maximum stay for any player is 20 days. There are some eligibility requirements, notably you can't have been on the roster for at least 75% of the days of the season, nor played in 16 of a team's last 20 games through Dec. 22. For cap purposes, they count as players in the minors.
• Emergency recalls will be allowed. Teams can add players to not count on their cap (maximum $1 million) if they're in danger of dressing fewer than two goalies, six defensemen or 12 forwards for a game.
Monday's 14-game slate was postponed so the league could get teams back on a testing schedule Sunday and find out their status. Several reports in the Canadian media in recent days said the league may postpone all games this week and try to resume the schedule on Jan. 1 to protect the Winter Classic in Minneapolis between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues. But as of Sunday night, there is no indication that was the case and the schedule will resume on Tuesday with four games scheduled.
"It's my understanding that every game that is scheduled now will be played, unless for whatever reason there is a change," said New York Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello, whose team is scheduled to host Detroit on Wednesday before welcoming the Sabres to their new arena the next night. "Every indication we have (is) we will be playing. We have no indication that we will not be playing."
Lamoriello made his assertion despite losing four key forwards to the Covid list on Sunday in Anthony Beauvillier, Cal Clutterbuck, Zach Parise and Oliver Wahlstrom. There has been no comment from the league on the status of future games.
As for the Sabres, Granato's addition to the list is concerning because he is a cancer survivor and because of the medical emergency he endured early in the 2019-20 season, when he was hospitalized with a severe case of pneumonia and a near-fatal blood infection. When speaking to reporters last Tuesday, General Manager Kevyn Adams acknowledged he has Granato's situation in his mind at all times.
"Health and safety is the top of the list when we talk about our players and staff members," Adams said. "That is is absolutely front of mind in everything we do. Fortunately, we're in a vaccinated situation here where all our players and staff are vaccinated here and in Rochester. But it's a concern, of course and that's why we want to make sure that we're following the rules, and we're doing everything we can to keep each other safe."
Cozens was among the players sidelined by Covid last season when one of the NHL's worst outbreaks took out nearly the entire Buffalo roster for a spell. The Sabres said last week that Girgensons was symptomatic. There has been no update on the status of Hinostroza or Skinner.
It was a busy debut for Casey Fitzgerald, who played 27 shifts totaling 16 minutes, 42 seconds. He got his first NHL point with an assist, had two shots on goal and even his first fight against Pittsburgh forward Sam Lafferty.
A bevy of new players ended up on the Covid protocol list Sunday as teams re-engaged with their players and staff for testing and tried to re-start practices.
Andrei Vasilevskiy continues to hold the fort in the Lightning net.
The Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning, who already have head coach Jon Cooper in protocol, placed assistant coach Rob Zettler on the list in addition to both goalies -- Vezina Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy and backup Brian Elliott -- as well as standout defenseman Mikhail Sergachev and forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare.
Other prominent names entering protocol Sunday included Florida forward Jonathan Huberdeau; Boston center Charlie Coyle; Toronto defenseman Jake Muzzin; Philadelphia forward Sean Couturier and defenseman Ryan Ellis; Five Colorado players, including forwards Mikko Rantanen and Nazem Kadri; Detroit forward Lucas Raymond and defenseman Nick Leddy; Dallas defenseman Miro Heiskanan and forwards Radek Faksa and Jason Robertson; New York Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren and goaltender Alexandar Georgiev.
One morsel of good news Sunday was the return of the Calgary Flames to practice for the first time since Dec. 11. They have had as many as 30 players and staff on the list in recent days.
In other Sabres-related news, the AHL announced that Monday's game in Blue Cross Arena between the Rochester Amerks and Utica Comets has been postponed by protocols impacting Utica, which is New Jersey's affiliate. Adams said last week the Amerks had one unnamed player in protocol. Rochester head coach Seth Appert and assistant Mike Weber were both in protocol but were able to return to the team for its most recent road trip to Charlotte and Hershey.