As Ovechkin looks for more goals, Caps start new Cup quest vs. Sabres

How many goals can he score in a shortened season? Ovechkin said he's not focused on any number other than the team's victory total.

"We understand this situation is not normal, right?" he said. "Obviously we have to realize what's happened in the whole world right now. Thank God we can still play hockey. For us it's not a big difference to play two or three games against each other. For us, the most important thing is to play hockey."

"When I was younger I think I worried more about it. Ovechkin. Every time he had the puck," said Sabres goalie Carter Hutton. "But you start worrying about that, things aren't going to go your way. You have to get into that flow against a guy like that. Don't overthink and do your best. There's a reason he's scored as many goals as he has. He can shoot it."

Laviolette, who beat the Sabres in the East final en route to the 2006 Stanley Cup in Carolina, was fired nearly a year ago by Nashville. Tonight will be his 1,211th game, seventh on the active list. He has 637 wins (8th active).

"I'm really excited for the opportunity I'm getting here with a good hockey team," Laviolette said today. "It's been a lot of fun so far. We've got a good group of guys. We're going to go out tonight and see if we can get the first one."