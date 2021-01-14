As Ovechkin looks for more goals, Caps start new Cup quest vs. Sabres

Now nearly three years removed from their Stanley Cup victory, the Washington Capitals remain one of the NHL's elite teams. But there's still lots of change for them as they hit town to open the season against the Sabres Thursday and Friday nights in KeyBank Center.
Goalie Braden Holtby left for Vancouver in free agency and Ilya Samsonov will start tonight. Coach Todd Reirden was fired in August and replaced by Peter Laviolette. And the Caps added former Boston captain Zdeno Chara to their defense earlier this month.
Alex Ovechkin's trip around the ice with the Stanley Cup was a hockey lifetime in the making.
One thing that will be the same is Alex Ovechkin will score goals. He had 48 last season, winning his third straight and NHL-record ninth Rocket Richard Trophy as the League’s top scorer. The early end to the season cost him his ninth 50-goal season. Ovechkin has 33 goals and 51 points in 50 career games against the Sabres.
With 706 career goals, Ovechkin needs three to pass Mike Gartner (708) for seventh place on the NHL’s all-time goals list as he chases Wayne Gretzky's iconic record of 894. The Great Eight, 35, is in the last year of his 13-season, $124-million deal and is acting as his own agent to work out an extension with the team.
"Obviously it was a tough time for not only hockey but all the world," Ovechkin said after the morning skate today about the last few months. "Finally the season starts. Obviously it's going to (stink) to play without the fans but there's nothing we can do right now so we're just going to wait to see how it goes. Focus on the future, then the fans will come and support us."
How many goals can he score in a shortened season? Ovechkin said he's not focused on any number other than the team's victory total.
"We understand this situation is not normal, right?" he said. "Obviously we have to realize what's happened in the whole world right now. Thank God we can still play hockey. For us it's not a big difference to play two or three games against each other. For us, the most important thing is to play hockey."
"When I was younger I think I worried more about it. Ovechkin. Every time he had the puck," said Sabres goalie Carter Hutton. "But you start worrying about that, things aren't going to go your way. You have to get into that flow against a guy like that. Don't overthink and do your best. There's a reason he's scored as many goals as he has. He can shoot it."
Laviolette, who beat the Sabres in the East final en route to the 2006 Stanley Cup in Carolina, was fired nearly a year ago by Nashville. Tonight will be his 1,211th game, seventh on the active list. He has 637 wins (8th active).
"I'm really excited for the opportunity I'm getting here with a good hockey team," Laviolette said today. "It's been a lot of fun so far. We've got a good group of guys. We're going to go out tonight and see if we can get the first one."
The Caps went 41-20-8 last year to win the Metropolitan Division and their final game was a 3-2 shootout loss to the Sabres here on March 9. Under the NHL's new schedule, the teams meet four times in the season's first six games.
"It's a weird feeling," said Caps winger and noted agitator Tom Wilson. "Buffalo was our last road trip before the season get canceled last year. It's weird to right back here. Fast-forward almost a year. I think we'll probably get sick of them a little bit and they'll get sick of us. I think that's great. A lot of the teams that are in our division that's already a rivalry. With Buffalo we haven't seen them as much as the others but we think they'll have a good team this year and we have to be ready for it."
The Caps' summer trip to the Toronto bubble was a flop as they went 1-1-1 in round-robin games and dropped a first-round playoff series to the New York Islanders in five games that ended Aug. 20 and resulted in the firing of Reirden. Laviolette was hired Sept. 15 and got a three-year deal.
"I was really excited for the opportunity and then found myself just sitting there," Laviolette said. "Unable to get to the rink, unable to meet players in person, unable to get going on a normal timeframe. It's different but everybody has had to do the same thing. Everybody has had the same parameters to start the year."