Sabres notebook: Kyle Okposo and Casey Fitzgerald added to Covid protocol list

So what's the Sabres issue with playing from in front?

"It seems like when we get into trouble. our challenge is management with the puck," Granato said. "When I go back through the game, and I look at the chances that were given up, we had the puck on our stick and didn't execute. So a little bit like an operator error, it's not a systematic breakdown. It's you had your two options, and you fumbled the puck, turned it over and we didn't make a clean play.

"That's growth and that's development that needs to happen. That's a sign of youth maybe showing its head at that time,. You feel a little bit more pressure. It was the same play in the first period, you made it. Now for some reason, you feel like the game's on the line, and you're telegraphing that you're going to pass it there."

Peterka honored by AHL

JJ Peterka left the Sabres Saturday in Boston and cleaned up in two weekend games for the Rochester Amerks, earning AHL Player of the Week honors. In a 5-3 loss at Springfield on Saturday, Peterka had a goal and two assists -- all in the first period. He added a goal and an assist in Sunday's 4-3 win in Hartford.

Peterka, 19, leads all AHL rookies with 19 assists and is second in rookie scoring with 25 points in 25 games for Rochester. He made his NHL debut for the Sabres last week, playing in Wednesday's loss to New Jersey and Thursday's defeat against the New York Islanders.

