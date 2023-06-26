Every year around this time, Thomas Vanek hears about one picture. He figures he’ll hear about it every year for a long time.

It was 20 years ago last week when Vanek was among 18 of the top NHL draft prospects who gathered for an iconic photo shoot on a staircase leading to the suite level of Nashville’s Gaylord Entertainment Center. They sat tightly bunched on four steps, with the Calder Trophy for NHL rookie of the year strategically placed in front of them.

No one knew so many of them were headed for a sweet hockey life.

The baby faces and the long hair are everywhere. Or in the case of an 18-year-old Ryan Getzlaf, we see the longtime and long-bald captain of the Anaheim Ducks actually had hair.

You see the buzz cut of future Los Angeles captain and Stanley Cup winner Dustin Brown, the frosted tips of Dion Phaneuf, the big smile of Zach Parise, and the shockingly recognizable faces of Eric Staal and Marc-Andre Fleury that don’t look much different now at age 38.

Vanek is in the front row, his smile and flowing blonde hair standing out as he’s next to a stern-looking Milan Michalek, a Czech who would go on to play more than 700 NHL games with San Jose and Ottawa. Vanek was just a day away from being taken No. 5 overall by the Buffalo Sabres, which still makes him the highest choice ever from his homeland of Austria.

“Unfortunately, what else comes up are usually the pictures of my nice, blonde, long hair,” Vanek said with a laugh during a phone conversation with The Buffalo News from his Minnesota home. “Usually this time, I’ll get a lot of texts from people I’ve met later on in life through my kids. And basically it’s like, ‘Those pictures. Oh my god.’ And I can only say, ‘Yep, that’s me.’ Our style 20 years ago wasn’t the best, I guess.”

While the picture is hilarious, the draft class it represents is astonishing. Especially the first round.

Of the 30 first-round picks, 22 played at least 500 NHL games and 12 have played more than 1,000. Nine have won Stanley Cups. Eleven scored at least 200 goals.

Fleury, Staal and Vanek went in the top five. The top 10 also included Ryan Suter to Nashville at No. 7 and Phaneuf to Calgary at No. 9. Philadelphia’s Jeff Carter (11) and Mike Richards (24) eventually would join Los Angeles’ Brown (13) in winning two Cups with the Kings. Brent Seabrook (14) won three with Chicago. Getzlaf (19) and Corey Perry (28) won in ‘07 with Anaheim and were Ducks cornerstones for years.

Brent Burns, drafted as a winger by Minnesota at No. 20, was a mainstay on defense for the Wild for six years and San Jose for 11 more until going to Carolina this season.

Get out of the first round and it continued. Hall of Fame-bound Boston center Patrice Bergeron was taken in the second round at No. 45, and would probably go No. 1 overall if you re-did this draft now. Nashville took defenseman Shea Weber at No. 49. Chicago got two-time Cup-winning goalie Corey Crawford at No. 52. St. Louis selected elite goal scorer David Backes at No. 62, and Detroit chose goalie Jimmy Howard at No. 64.

West Seneca native Lee Stempniak, who played 911 NHL games with several teams, went in the fifth round at No. 148. San Jose found Joe Pavelski in the seventh round at No. 205, and he just scored his 1,000th career point this year while with Dallas.

“It’s really amazing. Every year, I feel like it comes up and you hear about the ‘03 draft class,” Vanek said. “At the time, I’m sure none of us thought of that. I knew maybe half the guys (at the top) of the draft and there might be four of five guys you had never really heard of. It’s not like it is now with Twitter and Instagram, where you can see a kid from Finland and Russia when they’re 15-16 years old.”

The NHL draft returns to Music City this week to what is now known as Bridgestone Arena and this year’s class is considered stellar, especially at forward. But only time will tell if it can rival 2003.

Said then-Minnesota GM Chuck Fletcher in a 2016 interview with the Minneapolis Star-Tribune: “In the 2003 draft, if you didn’t select an All-Star, you were falling behind your competition.”

The 2023 version will be the coronation of Connor Bedard as the new face of the Chicago Blackhawks as the No. 1 pick and a chance for Hamburg’s Quentin Musty to become Western New York’s first opening-round choice since goalie Tom McCollum, a Sanborn native, went to the Detroit Red Wings at No. 30 in 2008. The last WNY skater taken in the first round was South Buffalo’s Patrick Kane, tabbed No. 1 overall by the Blackhawks in 2007.

The Sabres pick this year at No. 13, their first time out of the top 10 since 2012.

“It’s just so exciting to be a part of it all,” Vanek said. “Looking back at all those guys in my year, it’s pretty amazing how good of a draft that was. Just a ton of fun having my parents there and some friends. Great time.”

Vanek’s path to Buffalo

One thing that actually helped the ‘03 draftees was the NHL lockout that canceled the 2004-05 season. Instead of some of them perhaps getting rushed to the NHL in what would have been their second eligible season, they stayed where they were, be it junior hockey or college.

By the 2005-06 season, development was fully at hand. Anaheim, for instance, took Getzlaf and Perry less than two weeks after losing Game 7 of the ‘03 Stanley Cup final to New Jersey. By 2007, they were raising the Cup themselves.

“Every now and then, you get a draft year that’s just off the charts, and that was one of them,” David McNab, the Ducks’ senior vice president of hockey operations, told the team’s website on the 15th anniversary in 2018. “The number of guys who have been significantly important players to franchises is incredible.”

Vanek played two years at the University of Minnesota and then spent all of 2004-05 in Rochester with Ryan Miller, Derek Roy, Paul Gaustad and Jason Pominville. He had 42 goals and 68 points that season and graduated to Buffalo for 2005-06, the first of his nine seasons with the Sabres.

“He’s got game-breaking skills,” Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said the night Vanek was drafted. “He’s the type of individual goal scorer that can win you games.”

Prescient words. Vanek finished his NHL career in 2019 with Detroit, ending with 373 goals and 789 points in 1,029 games.

He had eight 20-goal seasons for the Sabres, topped by his 43-goal output in 2006-07, and his 254 goals in Buffalo are fifth in franchise history behind Gilbert Perreault, Rick Martin, Dave Andreychuk and Danny Gare.

After Fleury (No. 1 to Pittsburgh), Staal (No. 2, Carolina) and Nathan Horton (No. 3, Florida), Vanek and agent Steve Bartlett thought he was heading to Columbus at No. 4.

“I had good meetings with Columbus. So we thought that was going to be a really good option,” Vanek said. “And then they ended up taking (Nikolai) Zherdev, the Russian kid.”

The Sabres took Vanek at No. 5, and he was thrilled by the choice. Remember, it was only two months earlier that Vanek was the Most Outstanding Player as Minnesota won the NCAA Frozen Four in then-HSBC Arena.

“For me, it was great. I wasn’t in many NHL cities. You didn’t travel the country playing college hockey then,” he said. “Buffalo was the one team I was familiar with the building and the town because of the Frozen Four, so I was super pumped about it when they said my name. I had great meetings with Darcy (Regier) and Lindy, so I knew Buffalo was always a possibility.”

Vanek said he didn’t grasp being the top player out of Austria in the draft. It was all about being with the Sabres.

“At that time, I’m a kid who loves playing college hockey from Austria and my dream was to play in the NHL,” he said. “It wasn’t the NHL draft, to be honest.”

Vanek scored in overtime as the Golden Gophers beat Michigan in the Frozen Four semifinals and scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period during a 5-1 win over New Hampshire to take the title in front of sellout crowds downtown.

“The crowds were great, really amazing,” he said. “I had no idea it would be like that. We heard there was going to be people there, but college hockey isn’t like now. Twenty years ago for a college game to be that packed was really cool.

“Right away, I noticed Buffalo is a sports town. That was the first time I realized the town is sports crazy and we know how things were for the Sabres a couple of years later.”

Another deep class

In all, 130 players from 2003 reached the NHL. According to Hockeydb.com, their average number of career games through the 2022-23 season is 394. By comparison, the 2002 draft produced an average of just 330 games and 102 players to make the NHL.

All but three of 2003’s first-rounders played at least 200 games. The big bust was Dartmouth winger Hugh Jessiman, who went to the Rangers at No. 12 and only played two games with Florida in 2011. He was taken immediately before Brown and Seabrook, who combined to play 2,410 games and win five Cups.

Dan Marr, director of NHL Central Scouting, was Atlanta’s director of amateur scouting in 2003 and was thrilled to take Portland defenseman Braydon Coburn at No. 8 overall. The problem was Coburn played just 38 games with the Thrashers before he was traded to Philadelphia in 2007 for former Sabres defenseman Alexei Zhitnik – and then went on to finish his career in 2021 with 983 games, mostly with the Flyers and Tampa Bay.

“(GM) Donny Waddell told me that he may have to trade Braydon. He gave me the heads up on it,” Marr recalled at the NHL scouting combine earlier this month in LECOM Harborcenter. “I told him I understood the situation and you don’t have to explain it. It was a tough situation there with what ownership wanted (a push for a playoff spot).

“Braydon was a good pick. We sent him back to junior, which was good, and when he came back, he was ready to play right away. Stepped right into the NHL, which is tough to do as a defenseman. Lots of guys did from that year.”

Vanek loves the draft but has something close to watch this year after Bedard and Adam Fantilli go 1-2. Defenseman David Reinbacher is pegged to go in the Top 5 and there’s an outside chance the Austrian could join Vanek in being a Top 5 pick from their homeland. At the scouting combine, Reinbacher lauded Vanek as “the Arnold Schwarzenegger” of Austrian hockey.

“I laughed at that,” Vanek said. “Hockey has really grown in Austria, but it’s not soccer. Skiing is huge. Tennis. It’s really cool to see 20 some years later, how kids are taking a path similar to mine of developing their game. Some come over here, but most of them go to Switzerland or Sweden. We had Marco Rossi go high in the draft (9 to Minnesota in 2020) and Marco Kasper (8 to Detroit last year).

“Hopefully, by getting drafted high and having a career I did made an impact on Austrian hockey to help more kids get drafted in the first round.”

Because of Bedard, Michigan’s Fantilli and mysterious Russian Matvei Michkov, there’s a lot of hype around this draft. But there are a bevy of future stars expected to come from this first round. Maybe we have to check in around 2043 to see how everybody did.

“I think this is a really deep draft class. The first round and the top 50 are all are going to be pretty good players down the road,” Marr said. “We do our best and the NHL scouts do the best to get the order correct. But we won’t know for another few years.”