As Mattias Samuelsson makes debut, Sabres try to buck ugly numbers against Pens

One of these days, the Buffalo Sabres are going to have to say enough is enough when it comes to playing the Pittsburgh Penguins. Especially in KeyBank Center.

The Sabres get another chance Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. (MSG, WGR Radio) to try to do something against the Penguins at home and they'll have a key new face in their lineup.

Defenseman Mattias Samuelsson, the 21-year-old who was taken with the first pick of the second round in the 2018 draft, has been called up from Rochester will make his NHL debut. Matt Irwin will sit as a healthy scratch.

The 6-foot-4-inch Samuelsson has three goals and eight assists in 19 games with the Amerks. He spent the last two years playing at Western Michigan University. He got the word on the bus ride back from Cleveland Saturday after the Amerks' game there.

Samuelsson is the son of longtime Philadelphia defenseman Kjell Samuelsson – who also won a Stanley Cup with the Penguins in 1992.

"He just told me to enjoy it. You only do it once. Have fun with it, go out and play your game," Mattias Samuelsson said prior to the game. "Just prepare the way your normally prepare and have fun with it.