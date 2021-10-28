As Jack Eichel turns 25, the former Sabres captain still awaits a resolution

With his friends and former teammates in the throes of an 82-game NHL season, and the stalemate with Buffalo Sabres management dragging on, Jack Eichel turned 25 years old Thursday.

This isn’t how Eichel would prefer to celebrate. If healthy, Eichel would be weeks into his seventh NHL season and, if he had his choice, playing for a different team. Instead, Eichel is still awaiting an artificial disk replacement that Sabres doctors won't approve.

Not much is known about Eichel’s whereabouts since he failed a physical at the start of Sabres training camp last month. He’s been spotted at Red Sox games in Boston’s Fenway Park and, recently, Sportsnet reported that Eichel has been assessed by various doctors to try to sway the Sabres into allowing him to decide how to treat the neck injury that’s prevented him from competing in a regular-season game since March 7 in Long Island’s Nassau Coliseum.

Eichel has played only 21 regular-season games since the pandemic shut down professional sports across the globe in March 2020, a span of 19 months. Meanwhile, Connor McDavid, the superstar center drafted ahead of Eichel in 2015, continues to assert himself as the top playmaker in the league.