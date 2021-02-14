As energy returns after Covid-19 bout, Sabres coach Ralph Krueger thrilled by return

"I'm definitely feeling better. I had moderately severe symptoms," Krueger said. "I never did end up having a fever, but I did end up with a lot of aches and sleeping and fatigue for more than a week. So definitely time to realize how lethal this Covid is. Everybody knows I try to keep myself in good shape and manage that part of my life. But I had no chance and just really pleased in the last few days to get back to feeling more normal."

The Sabres return to action Monday against the New York Islanders, ending a 14-day break since they last played Jan. 31 against New Jersey. It is the team's longest-ever layoff that was not the result of an Olympic break. Krueger, who said his wife has been testing negative, spent about 15 minutes on the ice before watching the rest of practice from the stands, and would not commit to returning behind the bench immediately.

"For sure, him being back, it's huge," said Dahlin, who tested negative and was on the Covid-19 list as a close contact. "He's doing well and he really got us going today and he's gonna get us going tomorrow, too. So it's going to be a great day. I'm looking forward to tomorrow."