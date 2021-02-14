As energy returns after Covid-19 bout, Sabres coach Ralph Krueger thrilled by return

One by one, Sabres players filtered onto the KeyBank Center ice Sunday morning. Taylor Hall was back for the second day and Rasmus Dahlin was the lone new addition.
Assistant Steve Smith was starting to run drills when a lone figure wearing the NHL-mandated KN95 mask with a Sabres logo on it emerged down the tunnel. Head coach Ralph Krueger, whom the team announced had tested positive for Covid-19 and battled symptoms for a week, fist-bumped staff members and equipment staff near the bench before stepping onto the ice.
He made the rounds, saying hello to players and even fist-bumped goaltender Linus Ullmark, who was down on a knee after a drill. It was a big relief to everyone in Blue and Gold to see the 61-year-old coach back in the saddle.
"First of all, I didn't want to fall down right after two weeks off," Krueger told reporters on a video call after practice. "So I checked that box. ... Getting out on the ice for a few minutes just gives you so much energy back. You know why you're here. You love the group you're working with and the potential of the group and the individuals. Outstanding to be back on the ice, be around the players and the staff and knowing our fans are waiting at home for us to get back in action. And yeah, I get a surge of energy right now just even talking about it."
For several days, Krueger had little to no energy. While many younger athletes such as Hall are asymptomatic, Covid-19 was no joke to the coach.
"I'm definitely feeling better. I had moderately severe symptoms," Krueger said. "I never did end up having a fever, but I did end up with a lot of aches and sleeping and fatigue for more than a week. So definitely time to realize how lethal this Covid is. Everybody knows I try to keep myself in good shape and manage that part of my life. But I had no chance and just really pleased in the last few days to get back to feeling more normal."
Awareness has moved to the forefront as Sabres players, coaches and staff endure daily Covid-19 tests, quarantines, time away from loved ones and the disruption of treasured routines.
The Sabres return to action Monday against the New York Islanders, ending a 14-day break since they last played Jan. 31 against New Jersey. It is the team's longest-ever layoff that was not the result of an Olympic break. Krueger, who said his wife has been testing negative, spent about 15 minutes on the ice before watching the rest of practice from the stands, and would not commit to returning behind the bench immediately.
"For sure, him being back, it's huge," said Dahlin, who tested negative and was on the Covid-19 list as a close contact. "He's doing well and he really got us going today and he's gonna get us going tomorrow, too. So it's going to be a great day. I'm looking forward to tomorrow."
"Today was an excellent day to spend with staff and with players," Krueger said. "I went soft on the ice, but otherwise, really trying to go through a regular day. And then we'll see how I feel tomorrow morning. So far, feeling quite well, scarred by the experience and grateful to be one of the people coming out of it. And I also really pay my respects to the people working in medical care."
With the return of Hall and Dahlin, the Sabres still have seven players on the Covid-19 protocol list – including the top defense pair of Rasmus Ristolainen and Jake McCabe, as well as Tobias Rieder, Brandon Montour, Dylan Cozens, Curtis Lazar and Casey Mittelstadt.
Although it would seem unlikely any of those seven would be available Monday night, Krueger left a window open that there could be some returnees when the team hits the ice Monday for its morning skate.
The coach said the Sabres' staff was planning a meeting with General Manager Kevyn Adams to ponder the Sabres' roster for the busy week ahead, which opens with back-to-back games against the Islanders.
As for the outbreak that happened in the wake of the Sabres' back-to-back games against New Jersey two weeks ago, Krueger did not want to indict the Devils or the NHL. The league put even more protocols in place last week in wake of the situation, and that's all Krueger was focusing on.
The only way for the league to get through the pandemic season is to take the time and spend the money for rapid testing on game days.
"We clearly had a rough weekend there," Krueger said. "But for me, I like to be constructive. And I'm happy the NHL has been as constructive as possible in learning from the experience that we had. So it seems to make it worthwhile. ... What happened on that weekend, obviously, it's quite clear that the information that we had just a few days after, and what the NHL had at that point ... there was a big divide between what they knew."
Dahlin was one of the last two players added to the Covid-19 list, going on it Feb. 7. He confirmed he will play Monday after taking a regular turn in practice on defense with Colin Miller and on the Sabres' top power-play unit. It is presumed that Dahlin is a close contact of Mittelstadt, with whom he has lived with the last couple of years.
"As soon as we got the news from the team, we moved away from each other," Dahlin said.