As Eichel-to-Flames rumors heat up, Sabres quietly preparing for Kraken

SEATTLE – In the ongoing saga of Jack Eichel, the Calgary Flames emerged as the latest hot destination for the Buffalo Sabres' deposed captain on Wednesday. ESPN/NHL Network analyst and former NHL goalie Kevin Weekes set social media on its ear with a juicy rumor linking ultra-talented pest winger Matthew Tkachuk as the centerpiece of an Eichel deal to the Canadian Rockies.
For their part, the Sabres were quiet Wednesday. They had a CBA-mandated off day in the Emerald City, ahead of their first game here Thursday against the Seattle Kraken.
How much are teams willing to give up for Jack Eichel? GM Kevyn Adams is driving a hard bargain.
The Sabres will get their first look at Climate Pledge Arena during their morning skate on Thursday. They probably would have loved a full practice to check out the building, but it was unavailable anyway due to a concert by Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli.
As the closing stop on a four-game trip, Sabres players have had Seattle circled as a bucket list item for this season. Winger Zemgus Girgensons said Tuesday he had asked around and could find no one on the team familiar with the city.
What the Sabres will find is a completely new arena, built at a cost of $1.15 billion under the iconic roof of the old Key Arena. The former home of the NBA's Seattle SuperSonics was essentially demolished, with the roof dating to the 1962 World's Fair hoisted and held up while a new arena was dug deeper into the ground.
The Buffalo Sabres and San Jose Sharks played a hockey game here Tuesday night. If you want to see a quick difference between the truncated 2021 season and the 2021-22 campaign, this might rate as a prime example.
"It's already a very well-known franchise because of the path to Day One. Even the Expansion Draft Day was there," Sabres coach Don Granato said Tuesday in San Jose. "There was a lot of talk. and it was prevalent in the hockey world way before the first game. So it will be a pretty neat experience to be there."
Granato deferred on Eichel rumors when asked about them over the weekend in Los Angeles, and things had been largely quiet on the Eichel front over the first month of the season. But the distraction factor is likely to grow for the Sabres the longer this situation lingers on with general manager Kevyn Adams weighing offers and the exact time to strike.
"The beauty of coaching is there's so many things that preoccupy you, specifically tomorrow's game," Granato said. "It's just so dominant, that you don't have time and energy to go elsewhere. I'm probably up to speed as much as anybody else in the hockey world, really, because it's our team. That's Kevyn and Kevyn's staff who would work on all that. I'm grateful for the job I have and that's enough for me right now."
Calgary coach Darryl Sutter wasn't biting on Eichel talk when asked about it after practice Wednesday, but before Weekes tweeted his information. Sutter initially called Eichel-to-Calgary speculation solely a media creation. Asked for his thoughts on the former Sabres captain, Sutter made sure not to do any tampering dances.
"I haven't seen him play for a long time," Sutter said. "Doesn't sound, listening to reports, it doesn't sound like he's going to play for a long time. He's an inactive, active player."
Quinn tallied five goals and five assists for 10 points as the Amerks went 4-2 and finished tied for second in the AHL in scoring with 27 goals.
As for things going down on the ice, the Sabres are 1-2 on their road trip and 5-3-1 overall. The Kraken are 3-6-1 in their first season and have dropped six of their last eight, scoring no more than two goals in any of them. Seattle's offense is 23rd in the NHL at 2.5 goals per game, while the Sabres are 12th at 3.00.
The Sabres were smarting late Tuesday night after their 5-3 loss in San Jose, a game that saw the Sharks outwork and outscore them, despite missing seven players to Covid-19 protocols.
"That was a very winnable game. We could have taken charge of a lot of situations that we were too passive in," Granato said. "We have a room of competitive guys that didn't compete hard enough and that should burn a little bit for a couple days here."
No family reunion
Granato said his sister, Hockey Hall of Famer and Kraken scout Cammi Granato, has family obligations and will not attend Thursday's game.
"She had hoped and planned, and she's frustrated she can't do it. But some other things family wise, she just can't get away," Granato said. "I've got a few few other family members coming in to watch and they're excited. She won't be there, but I want to know who she's cheering for, that's all. I'm still trying to find that out."