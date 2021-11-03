As Eichel-to-Flames rumors heat up, Sabres quietly preparing for Kraken

"I haven't seen him play for a long time," Sutter said. "Doesn't sound, listening to reports, it doesn't sound like he's going to play for a long time. He's an inactive, active player."

Sabres Notebook: Jack Quinn named AHL Rookie of the Month Quinn tallied five goals and five assists for 10 points as the Amerks went 4-2 and finished tied for second in the AHL in scoring with 27 goals.

As for things going down on the ice, the Sabres are 1-2 on their road trip and 5-3-1 overall. The Kraken are 3-6-1 in their first season and have dropped six of their last eight, scoring no more than two goals in any of them. Seattle's offense is 23rd in the NHL at 2.5 goals per game, while the Sabres are 12th at 3.00.

The Sabres were smarting late Tuesday night after their 5-3 loss in San Jose, a game that saw the Sharks outwork and outscore them, despite missing seven players to Covid-19 protocols.

"That was a very winnable game. We could have taken charge of a lot of situations that we were too passive in," Granato said. "We have a room of competitive guys that didn't compete hard enough and that should burn a little bit for a couple days here."

No family reunion

Granato said his sister, Hockey Hall of Famer and Kraken scout Cammi Granato, has family obligations and will not attend Thursday's game.