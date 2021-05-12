As coaching search begins, Don Granato reaffirms desire to lead Sabres

The expressions of frustrations from the Buffalo Sabres' top two players, Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart, has not changed Don Granato's mind.

Granato, tabbed the interim coach after Ralph Krueger's firing, reaffirmed his desire to lead the franchise next season. The 53-year-old coached the Sabres to a 9-15-3 record, not including one game he missed because of a false positive Covid-19 test.

"We’re going to get better every day, and the better we can progress, the more those wins are going to come or signs of those wins are coming," said Granato. "And I think our guys have felt that they know they’re building something, and that was great to be a part of and obviously I’d like to be a part of moving forward."

This won't be Granato's decision, though. General Manager Kevyn Adams told reporters during an end-of-season media availability Wednesday that he plans to conduct a thorough search, much like the one that ended with the Sabres hiring Seth Appert to coach the Rochester Americans.