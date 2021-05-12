As coaching search begins, Don Granato reaffirms desire to lead Sabres

The expressions of frustrations from the Buffalo Sabres' top two players, Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart, has not changed Don Granato's mind.
Granato, tabbed the interim coach after Ralph Krueger's firing, reaffirmed his desire to lead the franchise next season. The 53-year-old coached the Sabres to a 9-15-3 record, not including one game he missed because of a false positive Covid-19 test.
"We’re going to get better every day, and the better we can progress, the more those wins are going to come or signs of those wins are coming," said Granato. "And I think our guys have felt that they know they’re building something, and that was great to be a part of and obviously I’d like to be a part of moving forward."
This won't be Granato's decision, though. General Manager Kevyn Adams told reporters during an end-of-season media availability Wednesday that he plans to conduct a thorough search, much like the one that ended with the Sabres hiring Seth Appert to coach the Rochester Americans.
"I told Donnie, selfishly, I learned a ton through the coaching search process that we went through in the American Hockey League with Seth Appert ultimately being named," said Adams. "I talked to a lot of different people. Every one of those conversations I learned from and I’ve said from the beginning that I want to talk to a lot of people with our current situation in Buffalo. I want to learn, I want to ask questions.
"I just want to talk to a lot of different people with a lot of different backgrounds, so we’re going to do that. Donnie totally understood and I think he believes he’s ready and capable of being a head coach of this team. I understand that he did a very good job, like I said, under challenging circumstances and now we’ll go through the process."
