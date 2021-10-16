Arttu Ruotsalainen's shootout goal sends Sabres to 2-1 win, 2-0 start to season

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Arttu Ruotsalainen scored in the second shootout round Saturday to send the Buffalo Sabres to a 2-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes in KeyBank Center.

The Sabres (2-0) started the season with consecutive wins for the first time since 2019-20 and host the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Dustin Tokarski, making his first start in goal for the Sabres this season, stopped 19 of 20 shots. Meanwhile, rookie goalie Karel Vejmelkla made his NHL debut for Arizona. The Sabres had 33 shots on goal through regulation and overtime.

Despite controlling play for the first 20 minutes, and having a 14-5 edge in shots on goal, the Sabres trailed 1-0 at the intermission after Coyotes winger Andrew Ladd scored on a centering pass from Ryan Dzingel at 13:52 into the game.

The Sabres tied the score 1-1 at 1:05 of the second period when Cody Eakin capitalized on a rebound. Drake Caggiula held off two Coyotes defenders during the initial drive to the net, leading to a loose puck in front. The goal was Eakin's fourth in 48 games since joining the team on a two-year contract in October 2020.

