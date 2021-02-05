Arttu Ruotsalainen steps into prominent role during Amerks' season-opening loss

ROCHESTER – Seth Appert did not have to think long when planning the alignment for his top power-play unit.

The Rochester Americans’ first-year coach used Arttu Ruotsalainen in the right-wing circle, the area in which the 23-year-old center scored most of his goals in Finland this fall. Ruotsalainen, though, showed Friday night during the Amerks’ season-opening, 3-2, loss to Utica that he’s capable of much more than using his left-handed shot to score goals.

Ruotsalainen, listed at 5 feet, 9 inches, centered Rochester’s top line, helped kill four Amerks penalties in the second period and scored a power-play goal on a one-timer from the right circle in the third period.

His impact was noticeable early, as his pair of shots in the first period helped ignite an offense that, unsurprisingly, showed signs of rust after a 10-month offseason.

"We liked him a lot," said Appert following the game. "What’s not to like? He scored a goal. He could have had two or three more. ... He (killed penalties), he blocked shots. For a 23-year-old rookie in his American league debut, to play with that kind of composure and competitiveness in all situations, that's what we’ve seen from him every day. Even though he’s young and he is a rookie, that wasn’t a surprising effort for us."