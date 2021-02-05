Arttu Ruotsalainen steps into prominent role during Amerks' season-opening loss

ROCHESTER – Seth Appert did not have to think long when planning the alignment for his top power-play unit.
The Rochester Americans’ first-year coach used Arttu Ruotsalainen in the right-wing circle, the area in which the 23-year-old center scored most of his goals in Finland this fall. Ruotsalainen, though, showed Friday night during the Amerks’ season-opening, 3-2, loss to Utica that he’s capable of much more than using his left-handed shot to score goals.
Ruotsalainen, listed at 5 feet, 9 inches, centered Rochester’s top line, helped kill four Amerks penalties in the second period and scored a power-play goal on a one-timer from the right circle in the third period.
His impact was noticeable early, as his pair of shots in the first period helped ignite an offense that, unsurprisingly, showed signs of rust after a 10-month offseason.
"We liked him a lot," said Appert following the game. "What’s not to like? He scored a goal. He could have had two or three more. ... He (killed penalties), he blocked shots. For a 23-year-old rookie in his American league debut, to play with that kind of composure and competitiveness in all situations, that's what we’ve seen from him every day. Even though he’s young and he is a rookie, that wasn’t a surprising effort for us."
This was the type of game the Buffalo Sabres want to see from Ruotsalainen. Any future role on the NHL roster will likely begin in the bottom six, an area where forwards earn additional ice time by showing responsible play away from the puck and the ability to kill penalties.
During a second-period penalty kill, Ruotsalainen used his stick to block a cross-ice pass before he cleared the puck down the ice.
"The biggest thing is my game in the D zone and faceoffs," said Ruotsalainen when asked what he's worked to improve since arriving in Rochester. "Obviously, I think I was pretty bad today in faceoffs, but everything in the D zone. Battles, win those battles and that kind of stuff. Be ready all the time."
He also showed the speed and skill that earned him a three-year, entry-level contract with Buffalo in May 2019.
Ruotsalainen was leading Finland’s Liiga in scoring (27 points in 19 games) when his loan agreement with Ilves ended in December. He skated at even strength Friday with Brett Murray and Steven Fogarty. Ruotsalainen's one-timer on a pass from Rasmus Asplund cut the Amerks' deficit to 3-2 with 11:07 remaining in regulation.
"Aspy was challenging that (defenseman) to make that shot and I yelled to him I was wide open there," said Ruotsalainen. "He saw me and made a great pass. It was pretty easy to score that goal."
2. Luukkonen sits: Rather than starting the Sabres’ top prospect in goal Friday night, Appert opted to use veteran Dustin Tokarski, a 31-year-old. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, a second-round draft choice in 2017, played 13 games in Finland’s Liiga prior to coming to Rochester. The 21-year-old logged a .908 save percentage and 2.52 goals-against average with TPS.
Appert spoke highly of Luukkonen following the morning skate Friday, he chose Tokarski to start because the veteran could be a calming presence for a young team. Tokarski allowed a goal 9:43 into the first period on a high wrist shot by Utica’s Kole Lind.
Tokarski stopped 16 of the 18 shots he faced.
“I think it’s important you always want to feel in your players that it has to be earned and nothing is given," said Appert of the decision to start Tokarski. "UPL is earning it every day in how he works. Tokarski is a veteran. I knew what our forward group was going to look like and I thought having a vet back there, having his experience, we talked about slowing the game down a little bit.
"Taking a whistle, fixing the pads, things like that a 30-something-year-old veteran can handle because he’s seen everything. He’s won four championships and we just felt that with the forward low numbers tonight that Tokarski was going to be the right call for us tonight. I thought he was really strong."
3. Power-play personnel: In addition to Ruotsalainen, the Amerks’ top unit included Murray, Asplund, Jacob Bryson and Andrew Oglevie. The second group was Fogarty, Matej Pekar, Patrick Polino, Oskari Laaksonen and Nick Welsh.
Special teams ignited the Amerks’ offense in the first period. After going 9:34 without a shot on goal to start the game, Rochester used two power plays to finish the first period with a 12-3 advantage in shots. Patrick McGrath, a 27-year-old who joined the team on a tryout this week, tied the score 1-1 by capitalizing on a rebound with 25.8 seconds remaining.
The Amerks had to kill six penalties, all of which occurred after the first period.
4. Disconnected: Unsurprisingly, Rochester’s play at 5-on-5 was a mess at times Friday. The Amerks were shorthanded for most of their training camp practices because of quarantines and prospects on the Sabres’ taxi squad. Appert only had 10 available forwards for the season opener.
Breakouts were the most significant problem for Rochester, as even the most experienced players on the roster committed turnovers. Defensive-zone coverage is also a work in progress, as illustrated in the second period when the Amerks failed to cover Jonah Gadjovich, whose one-timer gave Utica a 2-1 lead at 9:25.
5. Potential gem: Laaksonen made his long-awaited professional debut in North America, skating alongside Ryan Jones at even strength. Laaksonen, a third-round draft choice in 2017, relieved pressure on the breakout and his skating stride looks exceptional. He didn’t seem to struggle with the physical nature of the American Hockey League, either. Laaksonen tossed Utica forward Vincent Arseneau to the ice during a scuffle behind the net in the second period.
Laaksonen has gained approximately 16 pounds since June 2019 – he told the media this week that he’s now up to 187 pounds – and that seems to have translated to added strength.
6. Shorthanded: Jack Quinn, the Sabres’ most recent first-round draft pick, was unavailable because he’s serving a mandatory quarantine as the result of his presence on Buffalo’s taxi squad last weekend.
Forwards Remi Elie (quarantine), Brandon Biro (injury) and Dawson DiPietro (undisclosed) were also unavailable. Appert used a lineup with seven defensemen.
Rochester's lines/pairings tonight against Utica:Murray-Ruotsalainen-FogartyPekar-Asplund-OglevieSmith-Franco-PolinoMcGrathBryson-BlujusSamuelsson-FitzgeraldJones-LaaksonenWelshTokarski in goal. Scratches are Biro, Elie, Quinn, DiPietro, Houser.— Lance Lysowski (@LLysowski) February 5, 2021
7. Strong start: Mattias Samuelsson isn’t going to be much of a points-producer when he reaches the NHL, but his play with the puck has improved. Samuelsson, a 20-year-old drafted by the Sabres in the second round in 2018, had three shots on goal through two periods and executed the 5-to-10-foot breakout passes that young defensemen tend to struggle with when transitioning to the AHL. Samuelsson, listed at 6 feet, 4 inches, also provided a physical presence.
“I firmly believe in what he’s going to mean for this franchise in the future,” said Appert. “He is miserable to play against.”