Arttu Ruotsalainen among four Sabres assigned to Rochester

Arttu Ruotsalainen will have to wait a while longer before making his National Hockey League debut.

Ruotsalainen, a 23-year-old center who compiled 67 career goals in Finland's top professional league, was assigned by the Buffalo Sabres to the Rochester Americans on Tuesday.

Forward Andrew Oglevie and defensemen Mattias Samuelsson and Jacob Bryson were also assigned to the Amerks, who open their American Hockey League training camp Friday.

Ruotsalainen, who signed an entry-level contract with the Sabres in May 2019, was leading Finland's Liiga in goals and points when his loan agreement ended last month. He totaled 16 goals with 11 assists for 27 points in 19 games with Ilves.

Ruotsalainen had 43 points in 44 games last season, his third full year in the country's top pro league. The 5-foot-8-inch forward went undrafted in the NHL because he lacked top-end speed, but he has improved his skating and will now have to adjust to the smaller ice rink in North America.

Sabres coach Ralph Krueger told reporters Sunday that Ruotsalainen will be a candidate for the NHL taxi squad this season.

