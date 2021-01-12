 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arttu Ruotsalainen among four Sabres assigned to Rochester
0 comments

Arttu Ruotsalainen among four Sabres assigned to Rochester

Support this work for $1 a month
Arttu Ruotsalainen Sabres

Arttu Ruotsalainen signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Sabres in May 2019.

 Harry Scull Jr.

Arttu Ruotsalainen will have to wait a while longer before making his National Hockey League debut.

Ruotsalainen, a 23-year-old center who compiled 67 career goals in Finland's top professional league, was assigned by the Buffalo Sabres to the Rochester Americans on Tuesday. 

Forward Andrew Oglevie and defensemen Mattias Samuelsson and Jacob Bryson were also assigned to the Amerks, who open their American Hockey League training camp Friday.

Ruotsalainen, who signed an entry-level contract with the Sabres in May 2019, was leading Finland's Liiga in goals and points when his loan agreement ended last month. He totaled 16 goals with 11 assists for 27 points in 19 games with Ilves.

Ruotsalainen had 43 points in 44 games last season, his third full year in the country's top pro league. The 5-foot-8-inch forward went undrafted in the NHL because he lacked top-end speed, but he has improved his skating and will now have to adjust to the smaller ice rink in North America.

Sabres coach Ralph Krueger told reporters Sunday that Ruotsalainen will be a candidate for the NHL taxi squad this season.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Sports Reporter

I've covered the Sabres and National Hockey League for The Buffalo News since November 2018. My previous work included coverage of the Pittsburgh Pirates and University of Pittsburgh athletics for DKPittsburghSports.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Arttu Ruotsalainen skates at Sabres training camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News