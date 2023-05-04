This is the second story in a five-part series detailing questions facing the Buffalo Sabres this summer.

Don Granato didn’t scratch Peyton Krebs, Jack Quinn or JJ Peterka as a form of punishment when each sat the occasional game for the Buffalo Sabres this season.

The pressure of needing to produce for a club with playoff aspirations can cause young players to focus on survival rather than improving their individual game. A seat in the press box gave them time, and a different perspective, to reset and reflect on how they can make a greater impact.

Krebs, the eldest of the three at 22 years old, watched video of Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron to study how exceptional defense can lead to offense. Quinn gained a better understanding of how he can find time and space to beat goalies with his shot. Peterka focused on the subtleties without the puck that can determine the outcome of games.

The trio used the success and failure of their first, full NHL season to help the Sabres make a desperate playoff push that ended in Game 80 with a loss at New Jersey.

Krebs centered one of the best defensive lines in the league; Quinn ranked eighth among all rookies in goals scored; and Peterka showcased the tantalizing skill set that made him Rochester’s best player in the postseason last spring.

There are high expectations for each given the way they developed under Granato and his coaching staff, raising another compelling question entering the summer: Will they emerge into consistent difference-makers next season when the Sabres will be expected to clear the playoff hurdle?

“I was excited to get them in this position where they can gain experience,” Granato said, reflecting on the three forwards. “And I think it's significant and huge. I am very excited at how much they're going to improve right now until the start of next year. And we've seen it. I know it sounds ridiculous, but it's about the closest thing to fact. We watched these guys, they have hindsight of an 82-game season, so every day they train, and they go to bed at night, they think about this and that about hockey and the NHL. ... I expect them to come back bigger, stronger, better, and I'm very, very excited for that.”

Peyton Krebs

Krebs’ playmaking ability was one reason why he was drafted 17th overall by the Vegas Golden Knights in 2019, yet he’s only shown flashes of that attribute since joining the Sabres in the Jack Eichel trade. His role, and the difficult lessons that came with his immense defensive responsibilities, contributed to the lack of offense this season.

Krebs finished with nine goals and 26 points while averaging 13:50 of ice time in 74 games. His job was to shut down the opponents’ top line, particularly at home when Granato had the second chance to choose his matchups. Krebs ranked sixth on the team in defensive-zone starts and made a 10% improvement in the faceoff dot. He also showed a feistiness that playoff teams need, fighting an opponent twice in three weeks to energize and defend his teammates.

According to Evolving-Hockey, the line of Krebs, Kyle Okposo and Zemgus Girgensons ranked 12th among 40 lines with at least 300 minutes at 5-on-5 in goals allowed per 60 minutes (2.15). Krebs’ responsibility grew as the season progressed. He received the second-most shorthanded ice time among all Sabres forwards after the All-Star break.

Through experience and video study, Krebs built a foundation defensively that could lead to a breakthrough on offense next season. His line hemmed the opponent into its own zone many nights but couldn’t translate that into goals.

“We watched a lot of Bergeron, a lot of guys like that to allow myself to see what they do to make them great, and I can add that to my game,” Krebs said. "Having that foundation defensively gives (Granato) the trust that when I'm out there in the last two minutes of a hockey game, or down or up a goal that he can trust me, and I think that was huge for me. ... I think going into next year I'll have that foundation and I can bring more offense.”

Jack Quinn

Quinn is also poised for a breakout season. He became a trusted penalty-killer, began to consistently win puck battles and fearlessly found ways to create scoring opportunities. There were many instances in which Quinn seemed to be skating directly into defensive coverage, then he’d maneuver around an opponent and find a way to use his shot to challenge the goalie.

Quinn, who turns 22 in September, ranked fifth among all rookies in wins above replacement, according to Evolving-Hockey, and seventh in points (37). His 14 goals and 126 shots on goal were eighth. Only five forwards on the Sabres recorded better shot quality at 5-on-5 than Quinn following the All-Star break. Time and again, Quinn has proved that he learns from adverse situations.

During the 2020-21 season when teenagers were allowed to play in the American Hockey League, Quinn appeared in 15 games with Rochester and dealt with injuries that led to struggles on the ice. He rebounded to become the AHL’s top rookie the following spring, producing 26 goals and 61 points in 45 games. A healthy scratch five times this season, Quinn had some strong performances skating on the top line with Tage Thompson when Alex Tuch was out with an injury. Granato also mentioned Quinn as a bright spot on the team’s penalty kill in the final weeks.

“The NHL obviously isn't easy, especially as 21-year-old, or 20, or whatever they are; I think they're all such workhorses,” Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson said, referring to Krebs, Quinn and Peterka. “I'm scared to see how they come back. How good and how fast these guys develop and how skilled they are, it's scary. I mean, (Dylan Cozens) goes off for 30. Quinner can do the same thing next year. I wouldn't be surprised at all. ... I think everyone realizes how much young talent we have. Krebsy, too, huge steps. JJ, huge steps.”

JJ Peterka

Peterka’s season resembled the one he had in Rochester a year ago. In both cases, there were some difficult moments in the defensive zone. He has an elite skating stride and all the tools to be a dynamic two-way player, but it’s natural for a young player with his skill set to learn that even the smallest mistakes turn into goals against in the NHL.

Still, Peterka was another success story for the Sabres and, like last season, showed impressive signs of growth in high-stakes games. He had four goals and 11 points with 32 shots on net in the final 18 games. His 12 goals and 32 points in 77 games as a rookie were an important source of secondary scoring. Peterka, who won’t turn 22 until January, also proved he can make his linemates better. He ranked sixth on the team in primary assists per 60 minutes and fifth in individual shot quality at 5-on-5, according to Natural Stat Trick.

It's likely the Sabres will trade winger Victor Olofsson this summer. He’s entering the final year of his contract and doesn’t make enough of an impact at even strength when he’s not scoring. His spot could be taken by prospects Jiri Kulich or Matt Savoie, but there's risk in walking away from Olofsson’s goal-scoring. His career-high 28 goals ranked fifth on the team.

However, the coaching staff and management have a high level of confidence that Krebs, Quinn and Peterka will be able to fill the void if the Sabres choose to part ways with Olofsson. Each of the three will have to make more of an impact on the power play after combining for 14 points on the man-advantage this season.

“I want to take the next step next year,” Peterka said.