Are Jack Eichel suitors dwindling after Day One of NHL free agency?

Forgotten superstar.

That's how TSN analyst Darren Dreger referred to Jack Eichel on the network's "Free Agent Frenzy" show Wednesday afternoon. While this was the day on the hockey calendar for teams to go shopping, the looming trade of the Buffalo Sabres' captain remained a big topic of conversation.

What's the latest on L'Affaire Eichel? Frankly, not much.

Several teams that have seemed to be good fits to acquire Eichel don't look that way anymore. And semi-retired TSN analyst Bob McKenzie laid out a stark scenario when he said on the same program, "The reality is things are dead quiet on the Jack Eichel front right now. ... It's not an ideal situation for the Sabres and Eichel, but as of right now? Really soft, really quiet."

The Sabres engaged multiple teams heading into the NHL Draft, with a goal of trying to land another top 10 pick. Anaheim, in fact, had the No. 3 pick, and a deal including that choice would have given the Sabres the chance to strike rare draft gold by taking defenseman Owen Power at No. 1 overall and adding Swedish winger William Eklund at No. 3. As it worked out, Eklund fell all the way to San Jose at No. 7.