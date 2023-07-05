Fans stopped bellowing chants from the standing-room-only end zone at Malmo Arena, and only the rhythmic thumping of a bass drum could be heard as the club’s teenage forward, Anton Wahlberg, pursued a Brynas IF defender late in the third period.

The crowd of 7,264 let out an audible gasp as Wahlberg reached the puck. Then, the Malmo supporters roared as the rookie forward overpowered his opponent to gain possession and shoot into the empty net to put his club ahead 5-2. The goal clinched a 2-0 lead for Malmo in a best-of-seven series to determine which team in the Swedish Hockey League will be relegated to HockeyAllsvenskan, the country’s second-tier league.

“In Sweden, that's as much pressure as playing in the Stanley Cup final, really – the impact that can have on an organization, depending on which direction it goes,” Jerry Forton, the Buffalo Sabres’ amateur scouting director, told reporters last week in Nashville.

Tomas Kollar didn’t care that Wahlberg was 17 years old and appeared in only 17 games of pro hockey before the series began. Many teenagers are given an opportunity in the SHL, but few make an impact, particularly in big moments. Few have Wahlberg’s physical gifts, though.

Wahlberg is 6-foot-3, 190 pounds and pairs excellent skating ability with high-end skill, both of which were an asset for Malmo as it won the series against Brynas IF. He quickly showed this fall on Malmo’s Under-20 team that he was more advanced than his peers. Several of his 14 goals in 32 junior hockey games were of highlight-reel quality. He’d skate end to end before rifling the puck past the goalie. His attacking style of play as a power forward resembles Alex Tuch.

The prominent postseason role in the SHL with Malmo was the latest step in Wahlberg’s remarkable ascent over the past 12 months. He didn’t represent Sweden at an international tournament until the World Junior A Challenge in December. A few months later, he was one of its best players during a silver-medal run at the IIHF Under-18 World Championship.

Anders Forsberg, the Sabres’ scout in Sweden, noticed Wahlberg in the fall and recommended him to Forton. It didn’t take long for every NHL team to have eyes on Wahlberg. He was a dynamic center in junior hockey, then successfully transitioned to a top-six role under Kollar, who used Wahlberg up to 18 minutes during the relegation series. Wahlberg moved up draft rankings, including those of the Sabres, who drafted him in the second round, 39th overall, in Nashville.

“He took a big, big step this year,” Kollar, Malmo’s head coach, told The Buffalo News during a phone interview. “He’s really strong on the puck and understands the game with the puck. I think that was the key. And he's also really, really loyal to the system. You can put him in every situation, and he's going to figure it out somehow. … That was a huge asset for us.”

Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams picked up the phone at his draft table in Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena to try to complete an improbable trade. Teams don’t like to move their first-round draft pick. The offer must be substantial for the conversation to last longer than a few seconds. Adams already selected winger Zach Benson with the 13th overall pick and, to the surprise of Buffalo’s scouting staff, Wahlberg was still available.

The Sabres tried and failed to trade back into the first round. They couldn’t package multiple picks to move higher in the second round, either. To their surprise, Wahlberg fell to them and became the 29th player drafted by Adams since he became general manager in 2020. The situation reminded Adams of the one last July in Montreal, when the Sabres frantically tried to trade up in the first round to select Jiri Kulich, who they eventually took with the 28th pick.

The Sabres had many eyes on Wahlberg since the season began. Forton watched him in-person approximately 20 times. Forsberg attended Wahlberg’s games with the Under-20 and SHL teams. Several people on Buffalo’s staff attended the IIHF Under-18 World Championship, when Wahlberg had three goals with six points in seven games as Sweden won silver.

“He’s a kid that came out of nowhere,” Forton said.

Wahlberg showed during training camp and preseason with Malmo that he was skilled enough to play in the country’s top league. Kollar used him at center, and the assignment came with opportunities on special teams, but Wahlberg needed more time in junior hockey. He was dynamic each time he played against his peers. His skating and stickhandling tantalized. No one was able to pry the puck away from Wahlberg or deny him from entering the offensive zone with speed.

Malmo kept Wahlberg around their SHL team during his impressive start to the Under-20 season. He practiced with the group and learned from the coaching staff. Kollar stressed to Wahlberg that he shouldn’t fear making a mistake and encouraged him to be creative with the puck.

Wahlberg proved he’s more than a big body when he finally earned a spot in Malmo’s SHL lineup. He understands how to use his skill to manipulate defenders and create space for his teammates in the offensive zone. The latter skill was on display during a development camp practice Wednesday in LECOM Harborcenter, when Wahlberg forced the defenseman out of position by faking a pass. Wahlberg then sent it to fellow prospect Aaron Huglen, who scored with a backhanded shot.

Kollar compares Wahlberg to Seattle Kraken winger Andre Burakovsky, the last Malmo player selected in the first round of the NHL draft, because both are highly skilled players who aren’t bothered by pressure.

“Anton is pretty tough mentally," Kollar explained. "I think that's a huge key for him. He's not afraid of anything, especially to play those type of games. That means a lot. He can adjust so great to the environment. Wherever you put him, he does a great job. If you want to take that step, you need to be ready to adjust for the role you get. I think it's so great. Whenever I put him in the lineup, he played really good. ... I think that's all about the hockey sense. You need to have great hockey sense to do that.”

There were no signs of growing pains when Wahlberg was asked to play a top-six role on a line with former NHLer Carl Soderberg and SHL veteran Kim Rosdahl during Malmo's relegation series. Wahlberg was a play-driving, power winger. He extended possession by consistently winning battles along the wall and showed a willingness to get to the front of the net.

His first career goal in the SHL occurred in February when Kollar had Wahlberg on the ice with Malmo down a goal late in the third period and its net empty. Wahlberg parked at the top of the crease and tipped a shot past the goalie.

Wahlberg views himself as a “two-way” forward and, despite a strong finish, labeled his Under-18 worlds performance as “up and down,” but the breakthrough season earned him a two-year contract with Malmo and an opportunity to be a full-time member of the SHL team.

It's too soon to project when Wahlberg might make the move to North America to join the Sabres or their American Hockey League affiliate in Rochester. His focus is on being a full-time game-changer in Malmo next season.

“The next step for him is I see him (among the top-nine forwards) in the beginning,” said Kollar. “I see him as a potential short-handed player, I see him as player that can potentially play between 15 and 17, 18 minutes. But it all comes down to him at the end of the day. From the beginning, he's going to have a higher role than he had this year. Hopefully he's going to develop and take those steps I think he can.”