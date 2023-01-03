Another emotional day for Sabres ends with Tage Thompson's overtime winner

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Shining bright in the dimly-lit bowl of Capital One Arena, high above the Sabres and Capitals bowing their heads, was an image of Bills safety Damar Hamlin smiling.

The moment of silence in support of Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest Monday night on the field in Cincinnati after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, marked the second time in less than a week the Sabres were tasked with helping Western New York cope with an unimaginable situation.

They assisted the City of Buffalo in the aftermath of the dangerous snowstorm by winning in their return to KeyBank Center, but this was a different kind of physical and psychological challenge.

Hamlin was still in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center when the puck dropped Tuesday night, surrounded by family and in the thoughts of people across the globe. The Sabres are acquainted with the Bills. In many ways, they are the same organization. Both teams are owned by Terry and Kim Pegula.

As all involved awaited another update on Hamlin, the Sabres delivered an inspiring performance Tuesday night with Alex Tuch and Tage Thompson combining for four goals. There were clutch defensive plays and timely saves by Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. Buffalo then allowed three consecutive goals before tying the score again in the third with Tyson Jost knocking the puck past goalie Darcy Kuemper.

The Sabres were unable to score during their power play to start overtime, but Thompson completed the hat trick with a game-winning goal to send them to a 5-4 victory.

Chris Pronger, a Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman, recalls his 'scary' cardiac event Pronger was 23 years old and competing with the St. Louis Blues in the Western Conference semifinals of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 1998 when he was struck on the left side of his chest by a slap shot. Pronger managed to stand up following the impact and took two strides before falling to the ice.

Buffalo (19-15-2) has earned at least one point in seven of its last eight games, including a win streak of six that ended Sunday in Ottawa. Luukkonen made 26 saves to help the Sabres withstand the Capitals’ push, but Ovechkin scored twice for Washington (21-13-6).

Tuch was alone on the ice Tuesday morning, shooting pucks one by one into an empty net while waiting for his teammates to join him for the pregame skate. Gradually, the Sabres emerged from the tunnel leading to their bench and began their typical game-day routine.

This was unlike any on-ice workout since Granato took over as coach in March 2021. Players spoke to each other in hushed tones. No one was smiling or joking around. Each sound, from hard tape-to-tape passes to pucks richocheting off the glass, was magnified because of the lack of chatter on the ice.

There was a palpable increase in energy as the 30-minute skate progressed, but many Sabres held a somber expression on their face. As Tuch crossed the red line on his way to the bench, Granato gave a subtle stick tap to the forward’s shin pad.

Players stayed on the ice long after the skate typically ends, working through their typical routines to achieve some semblance of normalcy and to prepare for the herculean task of defeating Ovechkin’s Capitals on the road.

Physically, the Sabres needed to get ready for a game. They have gathered for practice only three times since Dec. 21, because of the winter storm that shut down the City of Buffalo over Christmas weekend and, as of Tuesday, had officially caused the death of 42 people in Erie in Niagara counties.

Psychologically, the Sabres had to block out the trauma from watching a fellow athlete, one of Buffalo’s own, lay motionless on the field at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium. Given a night off in Washington, D.C., the Sabres’ gathering to watch a football game turned into an emotional experience. There were the images on television of Bills players sobbing as medical personnel performed CPR on Hamlin, a second-year pro who turned 24 in March.

The Sabres, like so many people across the globe, went to bed Monday anxiously awaiting word on Hamlin’s condition. Kyle Okposo, the team’s captain, met with Adams and Granato on Tuesday morning to discuss next steps. Players had to prepare to play a game while processing the terrifying reality that a routine play on the field or ice can cause harm.

Sabres players walked into Capital One Arena wearing T-shirts that read, “Love for 3.” The phrase was also used on two of the four signs hanging above the team’s bench during warmups. They weren’t alone in expressing support.

When gates opened to fans, one group hurried to a spot near the Sabres’ tunnel to press a sign against the glass that featured Hamlin’s No. 3 and multiple Bills logos. Similar words were written on poster board across the arena, and the Capitals held a moment of silence as a symbolic gesture of support for Hamlin.

A brief chant broke out during a Sabres shift in the offensive zone during the first period, as a group of fans belted out in unison, “Let’s go Buffalo!”

On the ice, the visitors didn’t look like an emotionally drained team.

The Sabres took a 1-0 lead at 10:48 into the game when Tuch finished a remarkable, cross-ice, spin-o-rama backhand pass by Thompson. Tuch, an unabashed Bills fan who grew up in the Syracuse area, has 18 goals and 41 points in 36 games.

A quick answer by the Capitals’ Sonny Milano on a breakaway wasn’t enough to deplete the Sabres. They roared back with Thompson scoring with a slap shot from the left circle on the power play to make it 2-1 at 17:29 into the game.

In goal for a 12th time this season, Luukkonen stopped a Capitals push early in the second period by delivering a pad save when former Sabres forward Marcus Johansson snuck behind the defense to earn a partial breakaway.

Tuch and Thompson connected again to build on the lead. Tuch outworked the Capitals on the forecheck and protected the puck from multiple defenders before passing to Thompson, whose shot from near the slot made it 3-1 at 5:50 into the second period. This was the eighth time this season Thompson has recorded at least three points in a game. The 25-year-old center has 30 goals and 54 points less than halfway through the season.

The Capitals began to take control in the latter half of the second period and trimmed the deficit to 3-2 with Ovechkin scoring on a one-timer off a faceoff win, and the score was tied 53 seconds into the third on Nic Dowd’s goal off a rebound.

Another lapse by the Sabres led to Ovechkin’s 28th goal of the season and 808th of his remarkable career, as he gave Washington a 4-3 lead when he was left uncovered in front after Buffalo failed to maintain possession off a faceoff win in the defensive zone.

Jost's goal, his third with the Sabres, tied the score with 8:18 remaining in regulation to help send the game to overtime.

Around the boards

• Wingers Vinnie Hinostroza and Rasmus Asplund, and defenseman Casey Fitzgerald were the Sabres’ healthy scratches. Defenseman Henri Jokiharju missed a 10th consecutive game with a lower-body injury, and goalie Eric Comrie remains with the Rochester Americans on a conditioning assignment. The Amerks host the Belleville Senators at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.

• Sabres prospects Noah Ostlund and Isak Rosen will face Jiri Kulich in the IIHF World Junior Championship semifinal Wednesday. The winner of Sweden and Czechia will advance to the gold-medal game to play the United States or Canada. Kulich leads Czechia with five goals and 28 shots on goal.

• The Sabres will host the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night at KeyBank Center with puck drop at 7:08 p.m.