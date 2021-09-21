 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Andrew Peters, Craig Rivet expected to start podcast after exiting 'The Instigators'
0 comments

Andrew Peters, Craig Rivet expected to start podcast after exiting 'The Instigators'

Support this work for $1 a month
Sabres Devils (copy)

Buffalo Sabres pregame analyst Brian Duff and Martin Biron, shown in KeyBank Center this year, will have a show on WGR 550.

 Harry Scull Jr. /News file photo

Craig Rivet and Andrew Peters appear to have instigated their departure from their weekday hockey talk program “The Instigators,” which was recently cut to one hour simulcast on WGR and cable’s MSG starting at noon.

They were offered a new contract and turned it down, confirmed Mark Preisler, the executive vice president for media and content for Pegula Sports and Entertainment (PSE).

The Tuesday through Friday program now will be co-hosted by MSG host Brian Duff and analyst Marty Biron, who have been frequent guests and appear on MSG before, after and at intermission of Sabres games.

The departure of Peters and Rivet after five years doing the program was first reported by The Athletic, which quoted Rivet as saying they plan a new adventure. That suggests that they plan to start a podcast.

Former Lewiston-Porter, Syracuse University and Dallas Cowboys star Daryl Johnston is the analyst on Sunday’s Buffalo Bills game with Washington Sunday alongside play-by-play announcer Chris Myers. For the second straight week, the game is being carried on Fox affiliate WUTV. Jen Hale is the sideline reporter.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The extent of Carson Wentz's injury

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

TV Critic

Alan Pergament has had a variety of roles at The News since 1970, including as a news and sports reporter. He has been the TV columnist since 1982, with more than year off for good behavior. He is a member of the national Television Critics Association.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News