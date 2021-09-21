Andrew Peters, Craig Rivet expected to start podcast after exiting 'The Instigators'

Craig Rivet and Andrew Peters appear to have instigated their departure from their weekday hockey talk program “The Instigators,” which was recently cut to one hour simulcast on WGR and cable’s MSG starting at noon.

They were offered a new contract and turned it down, confirmed Mark Preisler, the executive vice president for media and content for Pegula Sports and Entertainment (PSE).

The Tuesday through Friday program now will be co-hosted by MSG host Brian Duff and analyst Marty Biron, who have been frequent guests and appear on MSG before, after and at intermission of Sabres games.

The departure of Peters and Rivet after five years doing the program was first reported by The Athletic, which quoted Rivet as saying they plan a new adventure. That suggests that they plan to start a podcast.

Former Lewiston-Porter, Syracuse University and Dallas Cowboys star Daryl Johnston is the analyst on Sunday’s Buffalo Bills game with Washington Sunday alongside play-by-play announcer Chris Myers. For the second straight week, the game is being carried on Fox affiliate WUTV. Jen Hale is the sideline reporter.

