Anders Bjork rejoins Sabres from protocol, aims to make more of an impact

“I think that’s a big part of it, and I think that’s something I’m really trying to work on – having that consistency game in and game out that I can build that trust in the coaches, and they know what they’re going to get from me every night,” Bjork said. “Part of that is my offensive ability and attacking the net more, but other parts of that are just playing with more grit and a little harder, adding some hard-nose to my game and doing that every shift so that the coaches know that that’s what they’re going to get out of me. I think that’s something that I’m trying to take pride in and build because I think that’s the next step to me elevating my game for this team.”