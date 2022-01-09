Anders Bjork rejoins Sabres from protocol, aims to make more of an impact

Anders Bjork can resume his quest for a bigger role with the Buffalo Sabres.
Bjork, 25, returned to practice Sunday in KeyBank Center after entering the National Hockey League’s Covid-19 protocol Jan. 4. The winger skated on a line with Dylan Cozens and Rasmus Asplund.
The Buffalo Sabres' defense moved closer to full strength Friday with Robert Hagg and Jacob …
The Sabres’ lineup for Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning isn’t settled, though. In addition to some uncertainty surrounding defenseman Robert Hagg’s availability, the club could have one or more players who remain in protocol return to practice Monday: Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs, Kyle Okposo and Casey Fitzgerald.
This was the latest setback in a difficult season for Bjork, who was acquired along with a second-round draft choice in the April 2021 trade that sent Taylor Hall to Boston. Bjork has only four goals and five points in 29 games this season. He isn’t impacting the game the way he did during his time with Buffalo late last season, when his skill tantalized in 15 games under coach Don Granato.
Bjork has zero shots on goal in his last three games played – his 8.46 individual shot attempts per 60 minutes at 5-on-5 this season rank 12th among Sabres forwards to appear in at least 10 games – and he’s averaging just 12:09 of ice time per game, his lowest mark since 2018-19 with Boston.
Ultimately, Power's goals for the season probably remain the same. The path to get there has gone quite a bit different than anyone would have expected, Mike Harrington says.
There’s been some bad luck attached to Bjork’s struggles. He scored in the Sabres’ win at Winnipeg on Dec. 14, only to be sidelined the following two games because of a non-Covid-19 illness. However, Bjork has been plagued by inconsistency.
“I think that’s a big part of it, and I think that’s something I’m really trying to work on – having that consistency game in and game out that I can build that trust in the coaches, and they know what they’re going to get from me every night,” Bjork said. “Part of that is my offensive ability and attacking the net more, but other parts of that are just playing with more grit and a little harder, adding some hard-nose to my game and doing that every shift so that the coaches know that that’s what they’re going to get out of me. I think that’s something that I’m trying to take pride in and build because I think that’s the next step to me elevating my game for this team.”
Bjork’s best attributes are his skating stride and left-handed shot. He has yet to learn how to find time and space to use the latter effectively in 5-on-5 situations since arriving in the NHL in 2017-18. At the time of the trade, the thinking was that Bjork could thrive with more opportunity in Buffalo and the early returns were promising.
Bjork, a fifth-round draft choice in 2014, scored in his Sabres debut and finished with three goals and six points in 15 games before entering a pivotal offseason. A top-six role seemed like a certainty for Bjork, given how his talent and age fit within the Sabres’ short and long-term plans.
Support Local Journalism
But Bjork couldn’t earn a prominent spot in the lineup during training camp. When at his best, Bjork uses his speed to strip opponents of the puck and start the Sabres’ transition game. He’s done this on some occasions, but not often enough to earn more ice time at even strength or the power play.
The Amerks assistant coach think the work ethic of the Buffalo Sabres' prospects is "a perfect fit for where this organization needs to go and the identity it needs to continue to rebuild.”
The Sabres need to see if Bjork can fulfill his potential. The sooner the better for both sides, as top-six roster spots will eventually go to the promising prospects in Rochester. The club needs more impact players on the wing – particularly with Victor Olofsson marred in a career-long 18-game goal drought – and Bjork has shown in spurts that he can be part of the solution.
After skating fewer than 10 minutes in consecutive November games, Bjork had a one-on-one film session with Granato in which the Sabres coach explained how the forward can use his speed to impact the game with and without the puck. Bjork responded by scoring in each of the Sabres’ next two games, but his impact faded.
The role Bjork has found himself in likely has an impact on his ability to drive offense. After all, he’s not skating alongside Cozens or Tage Thompson. The bulk of Bjork’s 5-on-5 ice time has been with Cody Eakin or Arttu Ruotsalainen at center. More ice time likely won’t occur unless Bjork begins to make an impact in his current role.
“I would say, with any player, their identity as a player is speed and quickness,” Granato said of Bjork. “Being able to use that consistently to impact the game, impact the outcome, make it easier on our team, make it tougher on our team. I know it’s general thoughts, but his issue, his challenge, is consistency. He knows and we all do know his skill set. It’s imprinting that, finding a way to imprint that consistently within the game.”
Around the boards
Give it up to former Sabre Evan Rodrigues, who has 15 goals for the red-hot Penguins.
Defenseman Jacob Bryson is in line to return to the lineup after his absence with Covid-19. Winger Drake Caggiula will not play against the Lightning because he hasn’t been cleared for full contact.
With only 11 other forwards in practice Sunday, the Sabres (10-18-6) expect to make a recall from Rochester. Winger Brett Murray, who was assigned to Rochester on Friday, is the Amerks forward most likely to join the Sabres.
While it’s possible that Okposo, Tuch and/or Krebs could return to practice Monday, it’s probable that none will be available Tuesday night.
“I don’t know if we would put them in a game on Tuesday night, but the hope is now that some of those guys that went out when Bjorkie went out (are close),” Granato said. “They’re closer, obviously, but the same thing happens.”