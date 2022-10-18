Anders Bjork joins Rochester Americans after clearing waivers

Anders Bjork was assigned to the Rochester Americans after clearing waivers Tuesday, the Buffalo Sabres announced.

Bjork, 26, has struggled to produce offensively since the promising start to his time with the Sabres, totaling only eight goals and 14 points in 75 games. He was a healthy scratch in Buffalo's first two games of the season and didn't have a path to a lineup spot.

The Sabres want Bjork to get ice time in opportunity in Rochester without the pressure of having to earn his way into an NHL lineup. He's in the final year of a contract that counts $1.6 million against the salary cap and carries a $1.8 million salary in Buffalo or Rochester. His roster spot was taken by center Riley Sheahan, who was activated from injured reserve.

Bjork was acquired from Boston along with a second-round draft choice, which the Sabres used to select Aleksandr Kisakov, for winger Taylor Hall in April 2021.

In 211 regular-season games across five NHL campaigns, Bjork has 24 goals and 53 points.