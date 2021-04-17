And that makes 10: Where Sabres' decadelong playoff drought ranks in pro sports

The Buffalo Sabres were officially eliminated from NHL playoff contention Saturday with a loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins, bringing their playoff drought to 10 seasons.

That would be tied for third-longest active streaks in the four major professional sports behind the Seattle Mariners' 19-season drought and the Sacramento Kings' 14-season run. The Kings could make it 15 this season as they are currently outside playoff position in the NBA with a 22-34 record.