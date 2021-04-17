And that makes 10: Where Sabres' decadelong playoff drought ranks in pro sports

The Buffalo Sabres were officially eliminated from NHL playoff contention Saturday with a loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins, bringing their playoff drought to 10 seasons.
That would be tied for third-longest active streaks in the four major professional sports behind the Seattle Mariners' 19-season drought and the Sacramento Kings' 14-season run. The Kings could make it 15 this season as they are currently outside playoff position in the NBA with a 22-34 record.
1. Seattle Mariners MLB 2001 19 seasons
2. Sacramento Kings NBA 2005-06 14 seasons
3. Buffalo Sabres NHL 2010-11 10 seasons
3. Phoenix Suns NBA 2009-10 10 seasons
3. New York Jets NFL 2010 10 seasons
6. Philadelphia Phillies MLB 2011 9 seasons
7. New York Knicks NBA 2012-13 7 seasons
8. Los Angeles Angels MLB 2014 6 seasons
8. Detroit Tigers MLB 2014 6 seasons
10. Arizona Cardinals NFL 2015 5 seasons
10. Pittsburgh Pirates MLB 2015 5 seasons
10. Kansas City Royals MLB 2015 5 seasons