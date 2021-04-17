 Skip to main content
And that makes 10: Where Sabres' decadelong playoff drought ranks in pro sports
Sabres Penguins

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin looks on after Sam Reinhart was stopped against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period at the KeyBank Center on Saturday, April 17, 2021. 

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

The Buffalo Sabres were officially eliminated from NHL playoff contention Saturday with a loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins, bringing their playoff drought to 10 seasons. 

That would be tied for third-longest active streaks in the four major professional sports behind the Seattle Mariners' 19-season drought and the Sacramento Kings' 14-season run. The Kings could make it 15 this season as they are currently outside playoff position in the NBA with a 22-34 record.

1. Seattle Mariners MLB 2001  19 seasons

2. Sacramento Kings NBA 2005-06  14 seasons

3. Buffalo Sabres  NHL 2010-11  10 seasons

3. Phoenix Suns  NBA 2009-10   10 seasons

3. New York Jets NFL 2010  10 seasons

6. Philadelphia Phillies MLB  2011  9 seasons

7. New York Knicks NBA 2012-13  7 seasons

8. Los Angeles Angels MLB  2014  6 seasons

8. Detroit Tigers MLB  2014  6 seasons

10. Arizona Cardinals NFL 2015  5 seasons

10. Pittsburgh Pirates MLB 2015 5 seasons

10. Kansas City Royals MLB 2015  5 seasons

10. Denver Broncos NFL 2015 5 seasons

10. Cincinnati Bengals NFL 2015 5 seasons

