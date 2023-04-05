A collective roar erupted inside the Buffalo Sabres’ dressing room when Devon Levi emerged in the doorway after he was recognized on the ice in KeyBank Center as the first star of the game in his NHL debut.

The group applauded when Don Granato handed the game puck to the 21-year-old goalie. Laughter filled the room following the 2-1 win over the New York Rangers last Friday. Jokes were cracked as the Sabres slowly took off their equipment.

The scene reminded Mattias Samuelsson what he missed while recovering from an upper-body injury. Boredom and isolation were his enemies as much as the time he needed to heal. Samuelsson missed being part of the group. Returning in time for a playoff push provided perspective during a season that’s included some frustrating moments.

“Those little things, you miss it so much and you don’t realize it,” he said. “I think when you play 50 games in a row in the middle of the season you take some of it for granted. On the bench, I was hooting and hollering the whole time. I was just so happy to be back.”

The feeling is mutual. The Sabres haven’t been the same team without Samuelsson in the lineup. He kills plays in the defensive zone with timely hits, blocks shots, knocks the puck away with his long reach and starts the breakout with an effective first pass.

His presence will be needed if Buffalo is to defy the odds and qualify for the postseason, a challenging quest that will require help from other teams and continues at 7 p.m. Thursday in Detroit against the Red Wings. The Sabres are 30-17-4 with Samuelsson in the lineup, compared to 7-15-3 without him. He can shut down the opponents’ top players, and Rasmus Dahlin is able to play to his remarkable strengths in the offensive zone when Samuelsson is on the ice.

“He's just good and steady,” said Sabres coach Don Granato, shaking his head slightly as to marvel over one of his top defensemen. “He defends well. As I've mentioned many times, he's like the antidote. He nullifies top players on the other team very, very well when he's on his game. That's a big, big, big responsibility to do that. Dahls is good himself defensively, but he doesn't have to do any extra work defensively when Mattias is out there. The game is so much easier for him to take care of things offensively and get to that game, which he is so dangerous at.”

Missing time because of injury frustrates Samuelsson. He was out for 13 games early this season after a routine hit in a win at Vancouver caused a lower-body issue. Recently, a bothersome upper-body injury kept him off the ice for 10 of 12 games. He was forced to watch from afar as his teammates went 3-5-2, heightening the sense of urgency in a dressing room that has nine players under the age of 24.

Samuelsson’s skill set is unlike any on the roster. He can play the left or right side, and, at 6-foot-4, his skating ability surprises opponents. Florida Panthers winger Anthony Duclair thought he had a breakaway in the third period Tuesday night, only to be chased down by Samuelsson and hurried into a shot that Levi stopped.

The Sabres strengthened their third defense pair with the acquisition of Riley Stillman and Ilya Lyubushkin recovering from multiple injuries that hindered his play earlier this season, but General Manager Kevyn Adams is still searching for another option to fill a shutdown role like the one held by Samuelsson. It’s one of the reasons why Buffalo pursued defenseman Jakob Chychrun, who was acquired by the Ottawa Senators ahead of the trade deadline last month.

Rochester coach Seth Appert often described Samuelsson as “miserable to play against” because of his throwback style of play. Samuelsson had six hits in the loss Tuesday night in Florida, and he has 4.45 blocked shots per 60 minutes this season. Granato has been cautious with Samuelsson’s ice time since the All-Star break, yet the 2018 second-round pick still averages 21:57 across 51 games this season. He has one goal and nine points with a plus-10 rating.

His impact on Dahlin is obvious, though Samuelsson turns to his self-deprecating sense of humor when asked about their chemistry.

“I think sometimes it's easy to develop chemistry with a D partner and me and Ras did right off the bat last year with the five, 10 games, or whatever it was we played together toward the end,” he said. “I think he's the best defenseman in the world, so it's not very hard for me. You should probably ask him. It's probably hard for him to play with me.”

Samuelsson would have arrived in Buffalo sooner last season had he not suffered an injury on a blocked shot during Prospects Challenge in September 2021. He started in Rochester once healthy and earned his full-time promotion to Buffalo a few months later. Adams didn’t have to see Samuelsson for a full year in the NHL to know how important he was to the organization’s future.

Still without an NHL goal on his resume, Samuelsson signed a seven-year, $30 million contract with Buffalo in October. He’s part of a young core of players that also includes Dahlin, Power, Levi, Tage Thompson, Dylan Cozens, Alex Tuch, Jack Quinn, JJ Peterka and Peyton Krebs, among others.

Buffalo played its way back into the playoff picture with a stronger defensive game, some of which was the result of fewer turnovers. There’s no question it also benefited from Samuelsson’s return, a significant boost for a club that’s determined to overcome the odds and snap an 11-year playoff drought.

“This what it's all about,” said Samuelsson. “It comes back to I just want to fight with the group. I want to be a piece of the puzzle and obviously, I have the contract and I'm gonna be here for a long time, which obviously I'm ecstatic about. This is what you train all summer for. This is what you do everything for, these games where there's something on the line. No one wants to play meaningless hockey, so I’m just happy I can be out there and do my part to try to help the team win.”