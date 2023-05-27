ROCHESTER – Sean Malone raised his right arm, dropped to one knee and pumped his fist toward the raucous crowd of 10,746 in Blue Cross Arena.

His goal, a chip shot over the shoulder of the Hershey Bears' Hunter Shepard, cut the Rochester Americans' deficit to one goal with 12:24 to play in the third period of Game 3 on Saturday night.

Finally, the Amerks had an answer for the Bears' lock-it-down style of defending. Ahead by two with 20 minutes to play, Hershey turned passive and allowed Rochester to use its speed to gain entry into the offensive zone.

The result was a shift like the one that turned into Malone's third goal of the playoffs.

It’s as close as the Amerks would get, though, as they dropped Game 3 to the Bears, 4-2, and fell behind in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference final series, 2-1. Game 4 in front of another sellout crowd is Monday at 6:05 p.m.

Defenseman Zach Metsa also scored in the second period for Rochester, his first as a pro. Metsa’s goal, a shot from the point with Isak Rosen screening Shepard, snapped an Amerks scoring drought that lasted 88 minutes, 57 seconds that dated to Lukas Rousek’s empty-net goal in the Game 1 win Monday night.

Malcolm Subban made 21 saves in goal for the Amerks, but his teammates couldn’t provide enough offense early against an opponent that defends as well as anyone in the American Hockey League.

Fans chanted for 30 seconds to start the game, “Let’s go Amerks!” On the ice, Appert’s players tried to give them another reason to fill the building with noise. They delivered body checks, completed tape-to-tape passes and controlled play for seven minutes. Matt Savoie, the Sabres’ top draft pick in 2022, drew a tripping penalty.

Rochester couldn’t sustain the push. The Amerks tried to use their speed to find open ice, but there was little room available. The Bears forced turnovers, then methodically skated the puck toward the Amerks’ net. Finally, a forecheck led to the opening goal when a long shift ended with Logan Day scoring on a slap shot from the point for a 1-0 Hershey lead at 11:50 into the game.

The Amerks had only three shots on goal for the final 14:34 of period. They outscored opponents 12-3 in the first period throughout their seven-game win streak that ended Thursday night. An opportunity arrived early in the second period with more room to operate because it was 4-on-4 for two minutes. Rochester had the first four shots on goal until Linus Weissbach was called for slashing.

Sam Anas’ shot only 24 seconds into the power play put the Bears ahead 2-0 and, moments later, Henrik Borgstrom had a shot from the slot stopped by Subban. The Amerks seemed to be reeling. Their coverage in the defensive zone wasn’t as precise. Their defensemen were having trouble breaking the puck out.

Metsa’s shot gave Rochester a chance, though. With Rosen in front of Shepard and Kohen Olischefski crashing Hershey’s net, Metsa cut the deficit to 2-1 by scoring his first goal since joining the Amerks on an AHL contract. Back to 4-on-4 because of matching penalties, another defensive mistake cost Rochester.

Lawrence Pilut wasn’t in position to prevent Connor McMichael from scoring a tap-in goal that padded Hershey’s lead to 3-1 with 9:33 left in the second period.

Gradually, the Amerks took over. Rousek hit the side of the net early in the third period, then Rosen earned a chance by stealing the puck in Hershey's end of the ice. They continued to push after Malone's goal. Jiri Kulich, who centered Savoie to start the game, unleashed a shot from the slot that Shepard steered away.

The Amerks had an offensive-zone faceoff with an extra-attacker on the ice with 1:58 to play, but the Bears' Aliaksei Protsas added an empty-net goal to seal the win for Hershey.