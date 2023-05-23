Each series in the Calder Cup Playoffs has presented a different challenge for the Rochester Americans.

Their latest opponent, the Hershey Bears, is a big, physical team with an accomplished coach, savvy veterans and high-end prospects of the Washington Capitals. Before puck drop for Game 1, Amerks coach Seth Appert called the Bears the best in the Eastern Conference and predicted this would be their toughest test to date.

His players responded with a statement of their own Monday night in Hershey’s Giant Center.

Defenseman Joe Cecconi, a Youngstown native and Buffalo Jr. Sabres alum, scored 14 seconds into the game and his goal was one of two by Rochester in the first period of a 5-1 win that put the Amerks ahead 1-0 in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference final series. Game 2 is Thursday night in Hershey, and the series will shift back to Rochester for Game 3 on Saturday at Blue Cross Arena.

Brett Murray, Matt Bartkowski, Mason Jobst and Lukas Rousek also had a goal apiece for Rochester, which has totaled 41 goals during a seven-game win streak that began in Game 3 against Syracuse when the Amerks were on the brink of elimination.

Malcolm Subban made 21 saves to earn his seventh win of the playoffs, and Buffalo Sabres prospect Jiri Kulich extended his league-best point streak to seven games, though he didn’t score a goal for the first time this postseason. Winger Linus Weissbach (upper-body injury) returned from a two-game absence, and Sabres prospect Matt Savoie took warmups but didn’t play.

The Bears hadn’t allowed more than two goals in any of their previous seven games in the playoffs. Their goalie, Hunter Shepard, entered Monday night leading the AHL in goals-against average during the postseason and typically doesn’t face many quality shots because Hershey’s forecheck forces teams into mistakes.

Hershey’s game plan was ineffective against Rochester, though, and it didn’t receive quality goaltending when it needed a bail-out save. Cecconi beat Shepard with a low shot moments into the game, then Murray put the Amerks ahead 2-0 when he parked in front of the Bears’ net and finished a backhanded, cross-crease pass from Michael Mersch.

The Amerks pulled away in the second period with Bartkowski’s slap shot through traffic with rookie defenseman Zach Metsa applying a screen and Jobst snapped a quick shot over Shepard’s shoulder to chase the Bears’ starting goalie from the game. Jobst, a Hobey Baker Award finalist at Ohio State in 2019, has a team-high 12 points in the playoffs. The Bears didn’t spoil the shutout until 9:42 into the third period with Aaron Ness’ goal that cut the Amerks’ lead to 4-1.

Rochester didn’t have to rely on its prolific power play, either. It scored four even-strength goals against an opponent that had allowed only eight in seven playoff games. The Amerks outshot the Bears 13-4 in the second period and led 4-0 at the intermission to move within three wins of their first Calder Cup final since 2000.