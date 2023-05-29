ROCHESTER – We have no idea how the AHL's Eastern Conference finals will eventually play out but one thing is possible: The Rochester Amerks have may played their final game of the season in Blue Cross Arena on Monday night, and they lost it in crushing fashion.

Holding a 2-0 lead halfway through the third period, the Amerks collapsed at the absolute worst time. The Hershey Bears scored three times in a span of 5½ minutes to take the lead and went on to stun Rochester, 4-2, and grab command of the series.

Hershey leads it, three games to one, and can wrap up a berth in the Calder Cup finals with a win Wednesday night at home in Giant Center. The Amerks will be trying to force Game 6 here Friday night.

"That one kicks," said Rochester coach Seth Appert. "Just lacked composure with the puck there in some big moments. Their first two goals to tie it. We had pucks on our stick, one in the defensive zone one in the offensive zone. I thought made immature decisions with it, which led to them getting chances. Unfortunately, those chances went in."

The Amerks had built their lead on a pair of goals by Linus Weissbach and the strong goaltending of Malcolm Subban, who stopped the first 28 shots he faced -- but then was beaten on three of the last seven.

left winger Mason Morelli did the big damage, scoring the go-ahead goal with 4:33 left as he got between defensemen Zach Metsa and Joe Cecconi and poked home a loose puck off a scramble in the crease. Morelli added the empty-net goal to clinch the win with 57 seconds left.

Hershey stunned the sellout crowd with goals by defensemen Lucas Johansen at 10:06 and Logan Day at 12:11 of the third to get the game even at 2-2.

Mason Morelli tipped home a loose puck with 4:33 left to put the visitors in front and added the empty-net killer with 56.8 seconds to go to end the suspense.

Weissbach gave Rochester lead by banging home a Filip Cederqvist rebound at 3:01 of the first period after a great rush up ice by Amerks defenseman Zach Metsa.

In the second period, Weissbach struck again at 16:01 with a nifty tip from the left of the crease of a Matt Bartkowski point shot. Cederqvist fed Bartkowski to get the secondary assist on that play.

Cederqvist was the player squeezed out of the lineup by the arrival of Matt Savoie, the Sabres' No. 1 draft pick last July. Savoie played Games 2 and 3 of this series but was a healthy scratch in that one.

Cederqvist, Buffalo's fifth-round pick in 2019, made immediate impact in this one on the Weissbach goal and provided more size and physicality the Amerks needed against the big Hershey lineup.

Offense is what you need, of course, but this one was ultimately decided in the Rochester net. Subban was especially stellar in the second period, when the Bears had the first nine shots and a 14-7 advantage overall.

Rochester took three penalties in the second and killed them all, getting several shot blocks from the likes of Sean Malone and Lawrence Pilut and solid play in the net from Subban. His best sequence came when he stoned Hershey forward Mike Vecchione with two straight pad saves from in tight by the crease. Subban also stopped Riley Sutter on a 2-on-1 break shortly after Weissbach's second half

Here are some other items from the game:

1. The lineup

Savoie watched Game 1 and then got into the lineup for Games 2 and 3 but did not have a shot on goal in either game. He was back in the press box for Game 4.

"This is a big step and he's going to be a great player but you're still coming from junior hockey, no matter how high you're drafted, no matter how good you are," coach Seth Appert said prior to the game. "You're not coming into just the American League. You're coming into the conference finals. You're playing the best team in the Eastern Conference so that's a tall task for anybody. I think he's done really well. He's a great teammate. Our guys love him, plays his tail off and he's tremendously talented."

Veteran defenseman Ethan Prow, who had played all 11 postseason games to date, is banged up and sat out the game, with Mitch Eliot coming into the lineup.

#Amerks Game 4:Murray-Jobst-RousekWarren-Malone-MerschRosen-Kozak-KulichCederqvist-Olischefski-Weissbach---Pilut-MetsaDavies-CecconiBartkowski-Eliot---Subban (Houser)Prow and Savoie the notable scratches — Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) May 29, 2023

2. Johnson on the scene

Defenseman Ryan Johnson, who signed his entry-level deal with the Sabres on Saturday, was on the ice Monday morning as he joined the Amerks' scratches in working out.

"They're all here to play," Appert said. "He won't play tonight since he hasn't played in six weeks ... But like I told Savoie, Olivier Nadeau and 'RJ' as well, they're here to soak up the experience, to learn, see how good this level is but also to try to fight for ice time and be ready for ice time if it comes. You never know and you need to be ready if your name is called."

Johnson, taken No. 31 overall by the Sabres with the final pick of the first round in 2019, went all the way to the national championship game with Minnesota last month. The Gophers lost in overtime to Quinnipiac and Johnson had to then decide between signing with the Sabres or opting for free agency.

Johnson said he appreciated the patience the Sabres and Amerks showed while he was making his decision.

"I think there's something special here with the staff and culture this team has," Johnson said. "It's definitely trending on the upward. It's noticeable and just cool what's happening in the city. Buffalo is a major sports city and it's cool seeing the rally behind (Bills safety) Damar Hamlin and seeing the support of all the fan base. I want to definitely be a part of something like that where it's bigger than the game."

3. Next

The Amerks are scheduled to sneak in a brief practice here Tuesday morning before hitting the bus back to Hershey to start the stretch run of the series.