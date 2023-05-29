ROCHESTER – We have no idea how the AHL's Eastern Conference finals will eventually play out but one thing is possible: The Rochester Amerks may have played their final game of the season in Blue Cross Arena on Monday night, and they lost it in crushing fashion.

Holding a 2-0 lead halfway through the third period, the Amerks collapsed at the absolute worst time. The Hershey Bears scored three times in a span of 5½ minutes to take the lead and went on to stun Rochester, 4-2, and grab command of the series.

Hershey leads it, three games to one, and can wrap up a berth in the Calder Cup finals with a win Wednesday night at home in Giant Center. The Amerks will be trying to force Game 6 here Friday night.

"That one kicks," said Rochester coach Seth Appert. "Just lacked composure with the puck there in some big moments. Their first two goals to tie it, we had pucks on our stick, one in the defensive zone one in the offensive zone. I thought we made immature decisions with it, which led to them getting chances. Unfortunately, those chances went in."

The Amerks had built their lead on a pair of goals by Linus Weissbach and the strong goaltending of Malcolm Subban, who stopped the first 28 shots he faced -- but then was beaten on three of the last seven.

Hershey winger Mason Morelli did the big damage by registering a point on the final three Bears goals. He scored the go-ahead tally with 4:33 left as he got between Rochester defensemen Zach Metsa and Joe Cecconi and poked home a loose puck off a scramble in the crease. Morelli added the empty-net goal to clinch the win with 57 seconds left.

The Amerks probably got what they deserved as they were outshot, 36-22. The shots were 8-8 in the first period -- but 14-7 for Hershey in both the second and the third.

Still, Rochester was in control at the halfway mark of the third before Hershey defensemen Lucas Johansen and Logan Day got the Bears even. Johansen swooped down the middle of the ice to softly poke a puck through Subban at 10:06 and Day took a Morelli feed and hit the top shelf of the net while breaking through the right circle at 12:11.

"I think 'Supps' did a great job tonight for sure," Rochester winger Filip Cederqvist said of Subban. "And I'm really sorry that we let him down."

"He was great," Appert said. "I'm sure he's angry, because there's probably two he wants back at the end there but we had a really good start and Malcolm was very, very good in those first 40-50 minutes."

Here are some other items from the game:

1. The Rochester offense

Weissbach gave Rochester lead by banging home a Cederqvist rebound at 3:01 of the first period after a great rush up ice by Metsa. In the second period, Weissbach struck again at 16:01 with a nifty tip from the left of the crease of a Matt Bartkowski point shot. Cederqvist fed Bartkowski to get the secondary assist on that play.

"I stuck around the net a little bit more," Weissbach said. "We talked about as a team kind of going to the net front more. Two pucks kind of wobbling, battles at both net front, and I think if we do that more we can score."

Cederqvist assisted on both goals in his return to the lineup after being benched for Matt Savoie, the Sabres' No. 1 pick last July.

2. The Savoie decision

Savoie did not have a shot on goal in Games 2 and 3 and was back in the press box for Game 4.

"He's going to be a great player but you're still coming from junior hockey, no matter how high you're drafted, no matter how good you are," Appert said. "You're not coming into just the American League. You're coming into the conference finals. You're playing the best team in the Eastern Conference so that's a tall task for anybody."

Veteran defenseman Ethan Prow, who had played all 11 postseason games to date, is banged up and sat out the game, with Mitch Eliot coming into the lineup.

3. Johnson on the scene

Defenseman Ryan Johnson, who signed his entry-level deal with the Sabres on Saturday, was on the ice Monday morning as he joined the Amerks' scratches in working out.

Ryan Johnson becomes latest Sabres prospect to sign entry-level contract The wait was longer than expected, but Ryan Johnson is officially part of the Sabres.

"Like I told Savoie, Olivier Nadeau and 'RJ' as well, they're here to soak up the experience, to learn, see how good this level is but also to try to fight for ice time," Appert said. "Be ready for ice time if it comes. You never know and you need to be ready if your name is called."

Johnson, taken No. 31 overall by the Sabres with the final pick of the first round in 2019, said he appreciated the patience the Sabres and Amerks showed while he was making his decision.

"I think there's something special here with the staff and culture this team has," Johnson said. "It's definitely trending on the upward. It's noticeable and just cool what's happening in the city. Buffalo is a major sports city and it's cool seeing the rally behind (Bills safety) Damar Hamlin and seeing the support of all the fan base. I want to definitely be a part of something like that where it's bigger than the game."