The Rochester Americans exploded for three goals in a span of 3:20 late in the third period to beat the Syracuse Crunch 8-5 and stay alive in their Calder Cup best-of-five playoff series.

The Amerks will face elimination again Sunday when it hosts Syracuse at 3:05 p.m. The Crunch lead the series 2-1.

The Amerks, who were limited to just 18 shots on goal and were shut out in Game 2, got on the board first when Isak Rosen scored a power-play goal off assists by Linus Weissbach and Lawrence Pilut 5:31 into the game. But the Crunch evened the score 57 seconds later on a goal by Simon Ryfors. Alex Barré-Boulet and Gage Goncalves had the assists.

Rochester took a 2-1 lead when Michael Mersch scored with assists from Brett Murray and Mason Jobst at the 17:39 mark of the first period.

The Crunch tied the game at 2 when Goncalves scored at the 7:29 mark with assists from Barré-Boulet and Trevor Carrick.

The Amerks regained the lead with 1:05 left in the period when Sean Malone scored with assists by Weissbach and Jeremy Davies.

Rochester went up 4-2 when Jobst scored a short-handed goal at 4:22 of the third period. But Syracuse came back, with Ryfors scoring at the 5:25 mark with assists from Barré-Boulet and Jack Thompson. Barré-Boulet tied it with a power-play goal with assists from Goncalves and Ryfors at 7:38.

Jiri Kulich gave Rochester the lead for good with a power-play goal at 15:21 with assists from Lukas Rousek and Rosen. Mersch added his second goal at 16:07 with assists from Murray and Pilut before Ryfors completed his hat trick at 17:27 with assists from Barré-Boulet and Gabriel Fortier. Murray scored an empty-net goal at 18:41 and Mersch got his hat trick with an empty-netter at 19:24.

Malcolm Subban made 23 saves for Rochester.