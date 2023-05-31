An elimination game filled with block shots, heavy body checks, tense moments and individual heroics ensured that Rochester will host at least one playoff game in June.

On the brink of elimination Wednesday night, the Amerks delivered an impressive defensive performance and received clutch saves from goalie Malcolm Subban in a 4-1 win over the Hershey Bears in Game 5 at Giant Center. Game 6 in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference final is set for Friday night in Rochester with the Amerks trailing 3-2 in the series.

Buffalo Sabres prospects Jiri Kulich and Lukas Rousek scored for the Amerks before their captain, Michael Mersch, added an insurance goal with 6:49 left in the third period to help the Amerks snap a three-game losing streak. Rousek added an empty-net goal for his second of the game. Subban made 32 saves to earn his eighth win of the postseason and his lone goal against was scored by Aliaksei Protas.

Hershey didn’t wait long to take control of the game in the first period Wednesday. The Bears had the Amerks hemmed in their own zone through four minutes, forcing Subban to make multiple challenging saves. His most impressive was a glove stop on recent Washington Capitals first-round draft pick Connor McMichael, who failed to backhand the puck over Subban’s left leg 2:43 into the period.

The Amerks absorbed some painful-looking body checks to earn time in the offensive zone and a routine shot by Kulich turned into the opening goal. Kulich collected a pass from Joseph Cecconi, skated over the blue line and, with two Bears defenders closing in, fired a quick, low shot that beat goalie Hunter Shepard to give Rochester a 1-0 lead at 4:43. The goal snapped Kulich’s four-game goal drought – he had zero shots on goal in Game 4 – and it was his seventh in 11 postseason appearances.

Rochester outshot Hershey 9-4 over the final 17 minutes of the first period and carried a 1-0 lead into the intermission. The Bears used another failed Amerks power play to gain momentum in the middle frame, earning a 3-on-2 rush a few minutes into the second period.

Isak Rosen, a first-round pick of the Sabres in 2021, hit the post on a breakaway for Rochester at 7:48 into the second period and, moments later, Subban stopped Protas’ breakaway attempt. The Amerks were outshot 16-8 in the second and three of those shots occurred during their pair of failed power plays.

Rousek put Rochester ahead 2-0 when he finished a cross-crease pass from Mason Jobst only 1:22 into the third period, but Hershey didn’t need long to respond. Linus Weissbach was penalized when he retaliated in response to a high hit on Rosen and the Bears scored seven seconds into the ensuring power play to trim the Amerks’ lead to one goal with 16:16 left in regulation.

Mersch gave Rochester the cushion it needed when he snapped its 0-for-10 power-play drought with a short-side shot to make it 3-1.

If the Amerks win Friday night, they’ll return to Hershey for Game 7 to determine which team advances to the American Hockey League’s Calder Cup final.