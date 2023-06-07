Rochester Amerks forward Jiri Kulich, who put together one of the best seasons by an 18-year-old in recent AHL history, was named to the league's inaugural Top Prospects Team on Wednesday.

Kulich was one of three forwards on the six-man squad projected to be the best future NHL players, selected by the league's hockey operations department in conjunction with team general managers.

Kulich had 24 goals and 22 assists in 62 games for the Amerks and then was white-hot in the playoffs after sitting out the first two games of Rochester's opening-round series against Syracuse. Kulich returned to the lineup and scored in six straight games as Rochester wiped out an 0-2 deficit against the Crunch to win that series in five games and then swept Toronto in three games to win the North Division title.

That Jiri Kulich shot 🤩 pic.twitter.com/gpSPcUA7gg — x-Rochester Americans (@AmerksHockey) May 31, 2023

The Amerks lost the Eastern Conference final to Hershey in six games. Kulich, who turned 19 on April 14, had seven goals and four assists in 12 playoff games.

Kulich was drafted No. 28 overall by the Sabres last July with their third pick of the first round. His pick was acquired from Florida in the trade for Sam Reinhart on draft night in 2021.

Kulich was joined on the Top Prospects team by forwards Lukas Reichel (Rockford/Chicago) and Tyson Foerster (Lehigh Valley/Philadelphia), defensemen Simon Nemec (Utica/New Jersey) and David Jiricek (Cleveland/Columbus), and goaltender Jesper Wallstedt (Iowa/Minnesota).

Kulich and Jiricek, taken No. 6 last July, are close friends who won a silver medal playing for Czechia at the World Junior Championships and came to Buffalo to see the NHL debut of Rochester's Lukas Rousek for the Sabres on March 27 against Montreal.