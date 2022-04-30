Amerks qualiify for AHL Calder Cup Playoffs with Toronto's regulation loss

On the brink of elimination, the Rochester Americans learned Saturday afternoon that they've qualified for the AHL's Calder Cup Playoffs.

The Sabres' AHL affiliate clinched their third consecutive postseason berth -- playoffs weren't held in 2020 and 2021 -- with the Toronto Marlies' 4-2 loss in regulation to the Belleville Senators. The Marlies needed at least one point to eliminate Rochester.

The Amerks' season appeared to be over following consecutive losses to the Cleveland Monsters last weekend, but they received help this week with Toronto earning only two points over its final three games.

Rochester took over the AHL North Division's fifth and final playoff spot Friday night with an 8-1 win over first-place Utica. The Amerks will face Belleville or Laval in the first round, pending the latter's result Saturday night.

Sabres goaltending prospect Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen might not be available in the first round because of a lower-body injury suffered in the first period Friday. If Luukkonen can't play, Aaron Dell will start in goal for Rochester.

The Amerks have two of the top young players in the AHL in wingers Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka. Both were named to the league's all-rookie team while Quinn was named rookie of the year Friday.

Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson and forward Peyton Krebs are eligible to play for the Amerks in the playoffs.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.