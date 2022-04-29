Amerks' playoff hopes alive following win over Utica; UPL leaves with injury

Jack Quinn, JJ Peterka, Sean Malone and the rest of the Rochester Americans will be scoreboard watching Saturday night.

The trio combined for five goals to lift the Amerks to a 8-1win over the North Division's first-place Utica Comets on Friday night in Rochester's Blue Cross Arena to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Amerks will qualify for the American Hockey League's Calder Cup Playoffs if the Toronto Marlies lose in regulation to the Belleville Senators on Saturday. Rochester won't qualify if the Marlies get at least one point in the game, which starts at 3 p.m.

The win came at a steep price for Rochester. Goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen did not return to the game after he suffered a lower-body injury on a collision in the first period. Luukkonen, a second-round pick of the Sabres in 2017, was replaced by Aaron Dell.

The Amerks (37-29-11) received clutch peformances from their AHL all-rookie selections: Quinn and Peterka. Quinn, who was named the league's rookie of the year Friday, scored the opening goal, his 26th in 45 games, and Malone, a West Seneca native, gave Rochester an early 2-0 lead with his 20th goal of the season.

Peterka, a second-round draft choice of the Sabres in 2020, also scored twice in the first period, as the Amerks led 4-0 at the first intermission. He completed the hat trick on a penalty shot for his 28th goal of the season.

