This spring has been all about the experience for the Rochester Amerks. And about winning games, too.

But the schedule for the Calder Cup Playoffs has, frankly, been a tad odd. A pair of series that were best-of-5, with one ending in a sweep. And there was nearly a week off. Twice.

Thankfully, the AHL's Eastern Conference final is much more of an NHL-style affair. It's the Amerks' first best-of-seven set since they went the route in losing to Abbotsford in 2010. And the series against the Hershey Bears is an every-other-day march through the first six games.

Hershey leads the series, 2-1, with Game 4 coming Monday night at 6:05 in front of what's expected to be another sellout crowd in Blue Cross Arena. It will be televised on MSG Network and the MSG GO app.

After winning the opener in Hershey's Giant Center, the Amerks have dropped two straight. But Saturday's 4-2 loss still had some positive takeaways, as Rochester had a 25-12 advantage in shots on goal over the final two periods. But Hershey goalie Hunter Shepard has stopped 55 of 57 shots in Games 2 and 3 to put the Bears in front.

"It's tremendous experience for our team, for the individual players on the team," Amerks coach Seth Appert said of the potential seven-game grind. "I think we've done some really good things. Went on the road and won Game 1. Thought the last two games, we've given ourselves a great chance and just didn't win."

The Amerks have found open ice at a premium because of Hershey's huge lineup, and have also been disturbed by the let-them-play mindset of the officiating.

In three games, Rochester has had just five power-play opportunities and has yet to score on one. It's a huge difference from the Amerks' three-game sweep over Toronto in the North Division finals, when they went 7 for 11. Hershey, meanwhile, is 2 for 7 in this series.

What Appert does with his forward lines will be a big topic to watch at the start of Game 4. He mixed things up in the second period and through the third Saturday, by creating more offense by putting some "heavier" players on each line.

The most notable change was when gritty Tyson Kozak went between Sabres first-round draft picks Matt Savoie and Jiri Kulich, and the combination worked better than Kulich with Savoie and Lukas Rousek.

"Not very good," was Appert's cryptic assessment of that original line. "That's why we made some the changes we made. It doesn't mean they individually weren't good. I think individually, they did some good things. But I thought as a line they didn't have a ton of chemistry."

Savoie, Buffalo's top choice last July, has no shots on goal in his two AHL games thus far. He's showcased some neat puck skills but also a penchant for getting knocked off the puck too easily. Everyone involved knows he'll need more conditioning work in the offseason and future.

Kulich, meanwhile, has 11 shots on goal in the three games but has yet to score after tallying in his first six pro playoff games over the first two rounds.

Said Appert: "I'm not worried about Kulich. He'll score."

Appert said the one issue of the series is limited practice time prevents on-ice work to make adjustments.

"Rest is a weapon right now," Appert said. "We've adjusted and some of it's worked and some hasn't. They've adjusted and some of it's worked, some hasn't. So that is a bit of the chess match."

Coachella Valley shoots for 3-0 advantage

In the AHL West final, Coachella Valley (Seattle) has a 2-0 lead over Milwaukee (Nashville) after a 5-3 win late Saturday night in Palm Desert, Calif. That series has moved to Wisconsin for Game 3 on Monday. '

Coachella Valley is coached by former Sabres bench boss Dan Bylsma and one of its top players is Williamsville native Andrew Poturalski, who won the Calder Cup in 2019 (Charlotte) and 2022 (Chicago).