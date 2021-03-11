Amerks impacted by AHL's Covid-19 protocols, game rescheduled

Covid-19 protocols impacting the Rochester Americans caused the postponement of their game Friday night, the American Hockey League announced Thursday.
The Amerks' game previously scheduled for Friday in Rochester against the Cleveland Monsters will now be played at Blue Cross Arena on Sat., April 10 at 6:05 p.m.
The AHL does not disclose specific details about how Covid protocols are impacting a team. The Amerks are 6-3-1 through 10 games under first-year coach Seth Appert. Their next scheduled game is Saturday at home against Utica.
Lance Lysowski
News Sports Reporter
I've covered the Sabres and National Hockey League for The Buffalo News since November 2018. My previous work included coverage of the Pittsburgh Pirates and University of Pittsburgh athletics for DKPittsburghSports.com.
