Amerks impacted by AHL's Covid-19 protocols, game rescheduled
Amerks impacted by AHL's Covid-19 protocols, game rescheduled

Seth Appert (left) is amid his first season as coach of the Rochester Americans.

Covid-19 protocols impacting the Rochester Americans caused the postponement of their game Friday night, the American Hockey League announced Thursday.

The Amerks' game previously scheduled for Friday in Rochester against the Cleveland Monsters will now be played at Blue Cross Arena on Sat., April 10 at 6:05 p.m.

The AHL does not disclose specific details about how Covid protocols are impacting a team. The Amerks are 6-3-1 through 10 games under first-year coach Seth Appert. Their next scheduled game is Saturday at home against Utica.

