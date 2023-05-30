ROCHESTER – The Rochester Amerks have been in this spot before in recent weeks. But never has their season been put on the brink with the kind of gut-punch they took Monday night in Blue Cross Arena.

Holding a 2-0 lead and sitting 10 minutes away from tying the AHL's Eastern Conference finals, the Amerks imploded. Hershey erupted for four goals to steal a 4-2 win and a 3-1 lead in the series. That leaves the Bears looking for a closeout win Wednesday night in Hershey's Giant Center (7 p.m., MSG).

Rochester isn't automatically thinking about winning three straight like it did to rally from an 0-2 hole against Syracuse in a best-of-five set. Coach Seth Appert said after Monday's game that it was one loss and it was his team's job to not let it turn into more than that.

The Amerks needed a win in their regular-season finale at Cleveland to secure a first-round bye and got it. They needed three to survive against Syracuse, and got Game 5 in overtime after blowing a three-goal lead in the third period.

When Rochester was down, 2-0, to Syracuse, alternate captain Sean Malone responded to an Appert text by saying, "Win one game and the pressure flips to them." Same thing here: A Rochester win puts the series back to Blue Cross Arena on Friday night for Game 6.

Appert said Tuesday that he has to play sports psychologist as much as hockey coach to keep his players looking ahead and not back.

"That's a lot of coaching anyway, and certainly a lot of coaching with a young group in the playoffs," Appert said on a video call. "Our guys have a lot of belief that we've answered the bell, when in tough moments, and we're gonna need to do so again."

The Amerks have only scored four goals in the last three games and are 0 for 7 on the power play in the series. Top Sabres prospects Jiri Kulich and Isak Rosen have been blanked, and Kulich was minus-2 with no shots Monday. Still, it's easy to forget Rochester posted a 5-1 win at Hershey in Game 1 last week.

"They've got some big bigger defenseman back there so I think we got to use our feet more," said Rochester winger Linus Weissbach, who scored both goals Monday. "We're a fast team overall. We've just got to stay off the walls and kind of spin off them."

Appert wants his players to keep perspective on how they're still alive as one of the last four playing in the 32-team AHL.

"That's an incredible feat alone," he said. "Now, we don't want to be done with that. But it's May 30. We're still playing the game that we love and that is awesome."