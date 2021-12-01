 Skip to main content
Amerks coach Seth Appert sidelined by AHL's Covid-19 protocols, will miss tonight's game
Sabres Prospect Challenge

Rochester Americans coach Seth Appert diagrams plays for the Sabres' prospects Wednesday in LECOM Harborcenter.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Rochester Amerks will be without head coach Seth Appert for Wednesday night's game against Syracuse in Blue Cross Arena after the team announced he has been entered into the AHL's Covid-19 protocols.

Assistant coaches and former Sabres Mike Weber and Michael Peca will share the head coaching duties, the team announced.

Weber, a defenseman with the Sabres from 2008-2016, is in his second year as a Rochester assistant. Peca, the captain of Buffalo's 1999 Stanley Cup final team, is in his first year on the Rochester staff.

The AHL has been hit with a rash of Covid cases in recent days. An outbreak with the Providence Bruins has the parent club in Boston on edge because players can't currently be recalled, and AHL games in Hershey, Hartford and Bakersfield have been postponed this week due to Covid protocols.

Hershey played in Rochester last Friday and the Amerks posted a 7-3 victory.

Appert, 47, is in his second year as coach of the Sabres' AHL affiliate. The Amerks are 11-6-0 and in third place in the AHL's North Division.

Jack Quinn, Buffalo's first-round draft choice in 2020, is off to a huge start for Appert's club, leading the AHL in goals (11) and points (24), one point ahead of Chicago center and Williamsville native Andrew Poturalski.

