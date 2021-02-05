Amerks' coach Seth Appert forced to adjust ahead of AHL season opener

The lineup Seth Appert will deploy Friday night isn’t the one he expected to use for his first game as coach of the Rochester Americans.
Jack Quinn, the Sabres’ most recent first-round draft pick, won’t make his Amerks debut until he serves a mandatory quarantine, the result of him being on the taxi squad during the New Jersey Devils’ trip to Buffalo last weekend. The Devils ended Thursday with 17 players on the Covid-19 list.
C.J. Smith and Jean-Sebastien Dea, two talented forwards with a track record of scoring goals in the American Hockey League, also are quarantining because they were assigned to the taxi squad before the Sabres were put on pause by the National Hockey League.
This caused the shorthanded Amerks to add forwards Patrick McGrath and Patrick Polino, a Buffalo native, on player tryout agreements. The roster shuffling is sure to continue throughout the Amerks’ 32-game season, which begins Friday night against the Utica Comets inside Blue Cross Arena, but Appert’s focus remains on developing whoever is available in Rochester.
“You can’t worry about things you can’t control,” Appert said during a phone interview with The Buffalo News. “I can’t control how many guys Buffalo is going to need. I can’t control Covid and what happens there. Going into this week, you thought you were going to have Jack Quinn, J.S. Dea and C.J. Smith in your lineup opening night. And now you don’t. It is what it is. You just have to adjust.”
Despite the absences, the Amerks’ roster is still ripe with impactful prospects who are viewed by Sabres management as future NHL players.
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, a second-round draft pick in 2017, is expected to start in goal. Mattias Samuelsson, Oskari Laaksonen and Jacob Bryson are impactful defensemen. The forward group is led by Arttu Ruotsalainen, a 23-year-old forward who was leading Finland’s Liiga in scoring (27 points in 19 games) when his loan agreement ended with Ilves in December; Rasmus Asplund, a second-round draft pick in 2016; Andrew Oglevie, who, along with Dea, led the Amerks with 15 goals in 2019-20; and Matej Pekar, a tenacious player who was beloved by fans during recent Sabres development camps and prospect challenges.
“I want to obviously make an impact right away and don’t be a guy who is just here,” said Laaksonen, 21. “Obviously, learn a lot and show that I can grow into an NHL player.”
The roster has experienced significant turnover since 22 hockey operations employees were fired in June, including former General Manager Jason Botterill. The Sabres’ new management decided to go younger in Rochester, as several AHL veterans were not retained for 2020-21, most notably Zach Redmond, Scott Wilson and John Gilmour. Kevin Porter, Nathan Paetsch and Casey Nelson retired.
Appert only has two experienced players currently on NHL contracts: forward Steven Fogarty and goalie Dustin Tokarski. Some players on the Amerks’ roster will eventually spend time on Buffalo’s roster or taxi squad.
Yet, Appert is accustomed to the uncertainty.
The 46-year-old spent the previous three years at the USA Hockey National Team Development Program in Plymouth, Mich., where he had stints as head coach for the Under-17 and Under-18 teams. With the former, Appert routinely lost players to international tournaments and promotions. This forced him to insert younger players into his lineup who weren’t always ready to face college-aged competition in the United States Hockey League.
The coaching experience allowed Appert to experiment with practice plans, a tool that was particularly useful the past three weeks. The adoption of a taxi squad, as well as late arrivals to Amerks training camp, prevented Appert from holding full team practices until days before the season opener.
“Number one, what you get to do at the program is experiment,” said Appert. “It’s almost a hockey laboratory, think tank. … You practice two hours a day for 10 months. Nobody runs more practices in a year than the program and it might even be double. You have flexibility of experimenting, figuring out drills and games and situations in practice that work in terms of challenging their skill sets or habits. They also work in transferring those skills to games. A lot of places, you don’t have that flexibility because you have a game and the game matters so much.”
The groundbreaking player-development model produced an NHL-record 17 draft picks in June 2019, including eight in the first round. The group included first overall pick Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils.
Though Appert is equipped to handle the unusual circumstances surrounding this unusual season, he acknowledged there will be some growing pains early. Low numbers at practice prevented him from running the Amerks through extensive 5-on-5 drills, though some of his players received a crash course during Sabres training camp.
After all, the Amerks’ systems will mirror those used by Sabres coach Ralph Krueger, who was part of the interview process that led to Appert’s hiring. When GM Kevyn Adams chose Appert, the organization’s top two head coaches met extensively by phone and video conference call. The two coaching staffs – Appert hired former Sabres Mike Weber and Adam Mair as assistant coaches – also held virtual meetings in the fall. Those brainstorming sessions resumed in the days leading up to NHL training camp, as the coaches exchanged ideas that led to Krueger’s plan on how the Sabres will play this season.
“We want to be structurally similar to Buffalo so that the ability for players when they get called up, there’s a quick synergy,” said Appert. “It’s hard enough when you get called up to the NHL and you’re playing in the best league in the world and you’re nervous a lot of times if you’re a younger guy. … They certainly don’t need to be worrying about not knowing the style of play and the systems that you play.”
It’s unclear how competitive the Amerks will be while facing the same three opponents: Utica, Syracuse and Cleveland. Appert admitted he hasn’t given the idea much thought, opting to focus on how to run productive practices that will prepare his team for the season opener.
When Adams explained the reason for firing a Rochester coaching staff that led the Amerks to a combined 116-65-33 record across three seasons, he said development needs to be a priority for the Sabres’ top minor-league affiliate. Appert is determined to execute a plan in which individual player improvement leads to the sort of team success the Amerks experienced under Taylor.
“We’re in pro and winning is important, but I firmly believe that development leads to winning,” said Appert. “If we’re only winning in Rochester and we’re not developing players that move on to help the Sabres or further their own career, then we’re failing as American league coaches. We have to be able to do both.”