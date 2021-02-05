Amerks' coach Seth Appert forced to adjust ahead of AHL season opener

Though Appert is equipped to handle the unusual circumstances surrounding this unusual season, he acknowledged there will be some growing pains early. Low numbers at practice prevented him from running the Amerks through extensive 5-on-5 drills, though some of his players received a crash course during Sabres training camp.

After all, the Amerks’ systems will mirror those used by Sabres coach Ralph Krueger, who was part of the interview process that led to Appert’s hiring. When GM Kevyn Adams chose Appert, the organization’s top two head coaches met extensively by phone and video conference call. The two coaching staffs – Appert hired former Sabres Mike Weber and Adam Mair as assistant coaches – also held virtual meetings in the fall. Those brainstorming sessions resumed in the days leading up to NHL training camp, as the coaches exchanged ideas that led to Krueger’s plan on how the Sabres will play this season.

“We want to be structurally similar to Buffalo so that the ability for players when they get called up, there’s a quick synergy,” said Appert. “It’s hard enough when you get called up to the NHL and you’re playing in the best league in the world and you’re nervous a lot of times if you’re a younger guy. … They certainly don’t need to be worrying about not knowing the style of play and the systems that you play.”