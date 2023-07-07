The Rochester Amerks will return their No. 1 center as well as two depth players to their roster next season.

Center Mason Jobst, winger Brendan Warren and goalie Michael Houser have all signed one-year AHL contracts for 2023-24. The deals were announced Friday by Sabres assistant GM and Amerks GM Jason Karmanos.

Jobst, 29, became a breakthrough player for Rochester as he produced career highs in every offensive category while playing a personal-best 61 games. Jobst had 14 goals and 24 assists in the regular season and was nearly a point-a-game player in the playoffs with three goals and 10 assists in 14 games.

Jobst led the Amerks in assists and tied for the team scoring lead in the playoffs, which saw Rochester advance to Game 6 of the Eastern Conference final against eventual Calder Cup champion Hershey. It was Rochester's deepest playoff run since 2004.

A former Hobey Baker finalist at Ohio State, Jobst will be entering his fifth professional season with his fourth AHL team.

Warren, 26, returns to the organization for his third season after posting three goals and four assists in 43 games as a bottom-six forward. He had one goal and four assists in the playoffs.

Houser, 30, returns for his fourth season in Rochester aftrer backing up Malcolm Subban in goal last season. He was named the team’s Unsung Hero after finishing the 2022-23 campaign with a 9-8-1 record and 2.80 goals-against average in 21 games. In 36 career games in Rochester, Houser is 15-15-2 with a 2.79 GAA.

Houser is 4-2, 2.98/.917 in six career games with the Sabres. With Subban headed for St. Louis, the Sabres signed former Buffalo and Rochester goalie Dustin Tokarski as well as ex-Milwaukee netminder Devin Cooley last week.

Later Friday, the Amerks announced a one-year AHL deal for former Toronto center Graham Slaggert. A four-year player at Notre Dame who played one season under Sabres coach Don Granato with the US National Team Development Program, Slaggert had six goals and four assists in 63 games for the Marlies last season.