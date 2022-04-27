Amerks' aces JJ Peterka, Jack Quinn named to AHL All-Rookie Team

Rochester Amerks stars JJ Peterka and Jack Quinn, the Buffalo Sabres' top two skater prospects in the minor leagues, both earned nods to the AHL All-Rookie Team, the league announced Wednesday.

Peterka and Quinn were the only Eastern Conference players on the six-man team, selected by coaches, players and media from each of the league's 31 cities. The Stockton Heat (Calgary) also had two players while Ontario (Los Angeles) and Abbotsford (Vancouver) each had one.

Peterka has 25 goals and 39 assists in 69 games for Rochester and his 64 points are the most by an AHL player in his under-20 season since Guy Chouinard had 80 points as a 19-year-old with Nova Scotia in 1975-76. Peterka is the first Amerks rookie to reach 60 points since Thomas Vanek in 2005.

Buffalo's second-round draft pick in 2020, Peterka leads the league in rookie scoring and is 11th overall. He played two games in December for the Sabres.

Quinn (25-34-59 in 44 games) is third in the league in points per game average at 1.34. He's behind only Ontario's T.J. Tynan (98 points in 61 games) and Chicago's Andrew Poturalski, the Williamsville native who has 27 goals and 97 points in 69 games. Taken No. 8 overall by the Sabres in 2020, Quinn has 10 power-play goals and six game-winners. The 20-year-old made his NHL debut in January and scored his first goal on the power play in a game against the Dallas Stars.

Peterka and Quinn are the first pair of Amerks rookies taken from the same draft class to record 50 or more points in the same season since 1992-93. They will become the first two rookies in franchise history to notch 60 or more points in the same season if Quinn gets one point in the finale Friday night against Utica, a game the Amerks likely must win to keep their flickering playoff hopes alive.

