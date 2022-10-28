All the hype doesn't change the fact that Owen Power is a work in progress on Sabres' defense

The two sides to Owen Power are crystal clear: He's massively sized at 6-foot-6, hugely talented and majorly hyped. Life tends to be that way for No. 1 overall draft picks.

Every game, Power hits you with did-you-see-that plays. Every one. But the reality is Power is 19 years old, playing with fewer than 20 games of NHL experience. Asking him to play nearly 24 minutes like he did in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Montreal in KeyBank Center is a big ask. It can lead to plays you don't want to see too.

Your draft status doesn't matter once you're thrown into the NHL fire. This is just the start of Power's development and, as the Sabres have learned from Rasmus Dahlin, it will be measured in years. Not in months or weeks.

The partners for both Power (Henri Jokiharju) and Dahlin (Mattias Samuelsson) are both out with injuries so coach Don Granato opted to put Dahlin and Power together Thursday. It wasn't a hit, as Power was on the ice for all three goals against. So Granato is opting for more balance in Saturday's game against Chicago in KeyBank Center.

In practice Friday, Power was paired with Casey Fitzgerald while Dahlin was with Jacob Bryson. Ilya Lyubushkin was paired with Kale Clague, who might make his Buffalo debut in place of Lawrence Pilut.

Power reiterated after practice Friday that the Sabres feel any player can pair with any other. Power had some struggles with the puck in his zone Thursday and got nailed with a third-period tripping penalty but also had some terrible luck: Brendan Gallagher's first-period goal went home directly off Power's skate after Eric Comrie made the save, and Gallagher's winner with 3:56 left came after Power alertly battled a floating puck from the crease with his glove nearly to the blue line. A couple seconds later, a spinning shot knuckled past Power and over Comrie's shoulder.

"One tough bounce but I think there's also some plays earlier in those shifts that I think if I cleaned up it could have prevented it," Power said. "There's a lot that came before and kind of led to the goals. So just little things to clean up for me."

Power has two assists and an even rating in the first seven games this season. As per NaturalStatTrick.com, Power's 5-on-5 numbers show him running at just a 43.1% Corsi rating and a 39.3% shots for percentage for the season. Both figures are the lowest among the Sabres' seven active defenders.

Power's time on the ice can easily be classified as high-octane action as the Sabres have given up 80 scoring chances at 5-on-5, by far the most on the team. But they've also managed 70 of their own, a total surpassed by only Dahlin's 74. Fans want instant gratification but it was only over the final 30 games of last season, more than 200 into his career, where Dahlin first reached the level of play befitting his draft status. Power is a long-term play.

"For me there's there's been a lot of 'gap' stuff that I could clean up (against opposing puck carriers) and then some corner battles and net play," Power said. "Just little things really."

"It comes with the territory but he's a great player and is going to be great. We all see that," said Fitzgerald, a natural right-handed defenseman who will allow Power to stay on the left side. "He's got a great head on his shoulders. Being that good and having that high status, you're going to get your critics but you can't look at that and he knows that. ... He's already learned a lot from this guy right here (pointing to Dahlin's locker) on how to deal with all that."

Power's top moment Thursday came in the final seconds, when he didn't panic and made a perfect diagonal pass through to the slot to Dahlin in the right circle. The one-timer was foiled by Montreal goalie Sam Montembeault, cementing the Sabres' defeat.

"I think I just had a lot of time with it," Power said. "I was looking to shoot right off when I got the puck and I just saw that seam open up and I thought that was the best chance to score so I made that play and obviously the goalie made a really good save."

"He's played very few games now at this level. So many guys feel the pressure in the heat of the moment," Granato said. "They lose sight of plays that are on the ice and vision, and he didn't on that play. That was a spectacular but subtle indication of how high his potential is."

In general, Granato is protective of his defensemen. It's how he was last year when Dahlin was having a particularly brutal time through the Sabres' November struggles.

"As a defenseman, you can back off and play really conservative and nobody notices any errors out of you," Granato said. "The puck goes in your net and nobody can point the finger at you. But when you're aggressive and you play assertive and layers in front of you fall apart, you can look bad."

Granato said Power is driven to be better and hasn't arrived resting on the laurels of his college career and draft status.

"He doesn't think and process that way. He tries to find ways to get better," Granato said. "What are my responsibilities? What am I missing? The responsibilities there, he is so engaged in becoming a better hockey player doing things for the right reason that your respect the person, not only the player."