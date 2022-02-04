All-Star Notebook: Gary Bettman mostly mum on Sabres' attendance woes

LAS VEGAS – NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has a lot of issues to deal with around his league right now, but it doesn't appear that the Buffalo Sabres' plummeting attendance in KeyBank Center is one of them.
Asked by The Buffalo News about the Sabres during his All-Star news conference Friday in T-Mobile Arena, Bettman reaffirmed his faith in owner Terry and Kim Pegula to revive their lagging franchise, even as it moves through its NHL-record 11th straight non-playoff season.
"I have complete confidence in the Pegulas' ownership of the Sabres," Bettman said. "Sometimes, franchises get to a place where lots of things aren't working the way that they had hoped. But I have no reason to doubt their commitment to the Sabres or to Buffalo."
Being the No. 1 overall pick in the NHL Draft brought Rasmus Dahlin fame before he ever stepped on the ice with the Buffalo Sabres. But there have been many nights – even some this year – where it came with a heavy price.
Bettman wasn't asked about the Pegulas' commitment and ducked any discussion of the club's average attendance of 8,626 – which has pulled ahead of Ottawa only because the Senators are playing in front of no fans.
The Sabres averaged 17,167 in 2019-20, the last season when fans were allowed into the building. Their season ticket count is now around 6,500, just over a third of what it was through most of the 2010s.
"They'll turn it around," Bettman said. "The good news is they're committed to Buffalo and they have the resources to do it."
In another Sabres-related item, Bettman confirmed the league is moving forward with the Heritage Classic between Buffalo and the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 13 in Hamilton, Ontario. The game at Tim Horton's Field is expected to have a capacity crowd of 40,000. Full capacity in Canada is allowed March 14, but the game is expected to get an exemption.
One theme of Bettman's presser was to put pressure on Canadian authorities to loosen Covid-19-related rules on attendance and concessions in the league's seven arenas north of the border.
Bettman revealed some teams have asked to move games to the United States, and the league will ponder such requests if restrictions continue. He said the league would have to consider moving the draft out of its July dates in Montreal if restrictions persist that would limit fans and the gathering of team executives on the arena floor.
Deputy commissioner Bill Daly initially said the draft may have to become virtual for the third straight year, but Bettman quickly corrected him by saying, "I think we might go somewhere else."
In other Bettman news:
• There will be no NHL sanctions against Chicago chairman Rocky Wirtz for his outburst at reporters Wednesday night during a town hall event when he was asked about the 2010 Kyle Beach sexual assault scandal that rocked the Blackhawks.
"I think this has been very emotional and frustrating and draining for the Blackhawks and Rocky, in particular," Bettman said. "And I think, as they're trying to focus on the things they need to do organizationally and move forward, I think it was an emotional moment, which Rocky properly, on his own, apologized for."
• Bettman reaffirmed his commitment to Phoenix, saying he's behind the Coyotes' plan to play in a new 5,000-seat rink at Arizona State while an arena is being built nearby in Tempe. The team is being forced out of Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz.
"And at the end of the day, there has to be a temporary accommodation, knowing that a new building is coming," Bettman said. "This is a good market. This has been a franchise that has had its challenges, some of which are beyond its control. And as long as there is a commitment forthcoming through building, it's going to be worth sticking with it."
• Bettman confirmed to reporters the league and NHLPA had talks last week about a World Cup of Hockey to be played during the season in February 2024. The NHL is committed to going to the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy.
Eichel close to contact drills
Jack Eichel remains a regular skater at Las Vegas Golden Knights practices, albeit in a non-contact role. But that status could change soon.
The Sabres' retiring play-by-play man made one final jaunt west with the team this week, attending a Sabres "Road Crew" event for the first time since before the pandemic.
"The doctor was adamant that three months from surgery be absolutely no contact," Vegas/Pacific Division coach Peter DeBoer said. "And I believe that's this week. So I think coming out of this break, that's going to be on the table about starting contact."
Eichel actually had his surgery on Nov. 12 – eight days after his blockbuster trade from the Sabres – and was back skating within a week. He began practicing with Vegas on Jan. 11, and DeBoer has been duly impressed.
"There's been a couple (practices) in the last week where he's maybe the best player on the ice," DeBoer said. "So I would say he's progressing pretty well. We haven't started contact yet, but I think that's the next step. And that's a big step. And, obviously, everything changes once we get into full contact."
There's no timetable for when Eichel returns to game action, although it seems he would be in line to be back prior to the Golden Knights visit to Buffalo on March 10.
Special events for '22-23
Bettman announced that the league will return to international play next season with Global Series games in Germany, Switzerland, Finland and the Czech Republic. The Sabres played in the last Global Series, against Tampa Bay in Stockholm, Sweden, in 2019.
Carolina will host a 2023 Stadium Series game (opponent to be announced), and the All-Star Game in February 2023 will be hosted by the Florida Panthers.
The Winter Classic will be held in Boston's Fenway Park for the second time after the Bruins posted an overtime win over Philadelphia in 2010. Multiple reports peg the Pittsburgh Penguins as the likely opponent.
Dahlin beaten by Aho in Skills
In Friday night's Skills events, Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin briefly held first place in the Accuracy Shooting contest, hitting 4 of 6 targets in 17.205 seconds. But he was passed by Carolina's Sebastian Aho, who took the contest in a lightning-quick 10.937 seconds.
Dallas' Joe Pavelski beat Tampa Bay's Steven Stamkos to win the 21 in '22 Blackjack/shooting challenge outside on the Strip. At the Bellagio "Fountains Facoeff", Columbus defenseman Zach Werenski beat Nashville's Roman Josi in a shooting challenge.
In events at the arena, the winners were St. Louis' Jordan Kyrou (Fastest Skater), Vegas defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (Breakaway Challenge), Tampa Bay defenseman Victor Hedman (Hardest Shot, 103.2 mph), and Atlantic Division goalies Jack Campbell of Toronto and Andrei Vasilevskiy of Tampa Bay (Save Streak).