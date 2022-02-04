All-Star Notebook: Gary Bettman mostly mum on Sabres' attendance woes

"The doctor was adamant that three months from surgery be absolutely no contact," Vegas/Pacific Division coach Peter DeBoer said. "And I believe that's this week. So I think coming out of this break, that's going to be on the table about starting contact."

Eichel actually had his surgery on Nov. 12 – eight days after his blockbuster trade from the Sabres – and was back skating within a week. He began practicing with Vegas on Jan. 11, and DeBoer has been duly impressed.

"There's been a couple (practices) in the last week where he's maybe the best player on the ice," DeBoer said. "So I would say he's progressing pretty well. We haven't started contact yet, but I think that's the next step. And that's a big step. And, obviously, everything changes once we get into full contact."

There's no timetable for when Eichel returns to game action, although it seems he would be in line to be back prior to the Golden Knights visit to Buffalo on March 10.