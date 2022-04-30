Alex Tuch's 'dream come true' brightened Sabres' outlook, sparked change

Alex Tuch knew the trade that made his childhood dream a reality would be scrutinized.

The franchise-altering deal sent Jack Eichel, the Sabres’ former captain and face of the franchise, to the Vegas Golden Knights following a long dispute over his preference to have an artificial disc replacement.

No matter the return, there was going to a corner of the fan base that disagreed with the decision to part ways with Eichel. Tuch’s dynamic skill set, larger-than-life personality and connection to Buffalo weren't going to be enough to sway everyone’s opinion in the aftermath of the trade.

“Obviously there were going to be mixed opinions from the fan base and from the city, and I just saw nothing but overwhelming support,” Tuch, 25, told the media during his end-of-season press conference Saturday. “I have to say thank you for that. It made my job a lot easier and my family’s life a lot more enjoyable in that regard.

“It’s been nothing but a dream come true and something that I spent probably the last, since I was three years old, looking to maybe do one day.”

Tuch’s a fan at heart, after all. He began watching the Sabres as a child with his father, Carl, in their home in Baldwinsville, N.Y. He listened to Rick Jeanneret’s memorable calls and attended intense, sold-out games in Buffalo. He knows the energy and pride the club can bring to the region.

At the start of his first offseason with the Sabres, and nearly six months since he arrived, Tuch is universally beloved by Buffalo’s hockey fans. He was a catalyst for change on the ice and in the dressing room, adding to a behind-the-scenes culture that began to take root in training camp under the guidance of alternate captains Kyle Okposo and Zemgus Girgensons.

“Tuchy, he’s a big man,” Okposo said of the 6-foot-4 Tuch. “He’s a big personality because his energy is infectious. I think that’s what he brought more so. Everything he touches, he puts everything into. Whether it be charity work, the fans, the team, on the ice, he brought that energy every single day and it’s always hard coming in a big trade.

“... But once he started to play and kind of realize what we had as a group, he just settled in. On the ice was totally seamless. And off the ice, once he settled in and just realized that he can just be himself, then his energy was something that was second to none on our team this year.”

The wait was the most difficult part for Tuch. He was still recovering from shoulder surgery when the trade was complete, preventing him from joining his teammates on the ice for practices or games. But he quickly immersed himself in the organization and city.

Tuch texted Kevyn Adams shortly after the trade to ask if he could visit the team offices to meet staff, even those outside hockey operations. Upon arriving in Buffalo, Tuch made time to introduce himself to each employee and asked about their role with the Sabres. He visited Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, sat with fans during a game at KeyBank Center and asked to attend the 11 Day Power Play, an annual marathon hockey game that raised $2.1 million this year toward cancer research in Western New York.

But it wasn’t until early December that Tuch went on his first road trip with his new teammates. He couldn’t join them as they physically prepared for games. He made his debut Dec. 29, showcasing his elite skating stride, relentlessness all over the ice and play-driving ability from right wing.

Players across the league were reaching midseason form. Tuch was still trying to get back into game shape after sitting out since Vegas was eliminated from the playoffs on June 24. He immediately lifted the Sabres on the ice with his play and presence.

“I think it energized everyone,” recalled defenseman Mark Pysyk. “He absolutely loves being a Buffalo Sabre and that energy rubs off on everyone around him. And obviously on the ice, we all can see what he can do and how hard he works. I don’t think he ever takes a moment off or a day off. He’s always working.”

The move also came with a more significant role. Tuch skated on the top line for most of his 50 games with the Sabres this season, averaging a career-high 18:25 of ice time while skating in every situation. He finished with 12 goals and 38 points for a career-best 0.76 points per game.

Tuch lamented what he called a “production lull” midway through his season. But he was the Sabres’ second-best player behind Tage Thompson, according to Evolving-Hockey’s metric goals above replacement, which measures a player’s impact in all situations. Tuch accomplished this despite not having a true offseason to train since 2019 and joining a new team two months into the season following shoulder surgery.

“When I was with Vegas, I think I was more in a second- or third-line role and to be able to jump up here in a top-six role has really helped elevate my game and my confidence,” he said. “I’ve got to give props to the coaching staff for really helping me with that and I was kind of just thrown right in.”

In Tuch, the Sabres have a heart-and-soul player under contract for four more seasons. He helped lead the club to a 16-9-3 record over its final 28 games. He delivered his signature bear hug to his goalie following each of those victories and randomly started the team’s trend to shout “woooo."

The summer will begin with some rest – Tuch will eventually hit the golf course for the first time in 18 months – and includes a goal to gather some of his teammates in Buffalo to train together.

Tuch, like everyone else on the Sabres, plans for this season to be the start of something special.

“It’s been unbelievable,” he said.

