Alex Tuch 'very excited to come to Buffalo,' ready to help Sabres when healthy

Tuch is under contract through 2025-26, a timeline that fits with Adams' plan to build the Sabres into a playoff contender. The two chatted following the trade, a conversation Tuch said lasted between 20 and 30 minutes. He couldn't remember all the details given the stunning development, but they plan to sit down again so Tuch can learn more about his role.

"It was an honor to be traded for a guy like Jack Eichel,"' said Tuch. "He’s an outstanding player and it wasn’t one-for-one, but to be a part of that trade, just to have someone that wants you in their organization means a lot. So, it was a big-time trade. Kevyn and I are probably going to sit down and get to know each other a little bit better. I want to understand where I fit into the puzzle. I’d like to be a big a part of this organization as possible. Just come in, work hard and be positive and try to be a really good teammate."