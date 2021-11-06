Alex Tuch 'very excited to come to Buffalo,' ready to help Sabres when healthy

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.
The excitement poured out of Alex Tuch as he stood at a wooden podium emblazened with the Buffalo Sabres' logo Saturday morning inside KeyBank Center.
Wearing a royal team-issued hooded sweatshirt and baseball cap, Tuch beamed while describing the whirlwind experience of learning that he was traded from the Cup-contending Vegas Golden Knights to the team he adored as a child.
Tuch, a 25-year-old who described himself as a "big, fast, strong power forward who plays a pretty diverse role in the lineup," recited the Sabres he admired as a child growing up in Baldwinsville, a suburb of Syracuse, N.Y.
There was Tim Connolly, who lived next to Tuch. His list also included Daniel Briere, Jochen Hecht, Andrew Peters, Patrick Kaleta, Matt Ellis, Maxim Afinogenov. Tuch even mentioned the Brian Campbell signature spin-o-rama.
This franchise's storied history isn't what brought Tuch back to Buffalo after playing 199 of his 255 NHL games in Vegas. It's the future, particularly General Manager Kevyn Adams' vision for how Tuch help the Sabres' young core evolve into a winner.
"Honestly, anywhere you are, when you’re there for I’d say probably longer than a season you meet a lot of good people," said Tuch, who spent four-plus seasons with the Golden Knights. "Especially in Vegas, I have a lot of lifetime friends there and it was a lot of mixed emotions. So, it was really tough saying goodbye to those guys.
“But, like I said, I am very excited to come to Buffalo. Born and raised in Syracuse, New York, which is right down the road, right down route 90 there. So, it will be a lot of fun to come and put on the Sabres jersey down the road here.”
The news reached Tuch in the form of a text message Thursday morning. Vegas General Manager Kelly McCrimmon asked Tuch to give him a call. Across a phone call that Tuch estimated lasted 10-15 minutes, McCrimmon delivered the news that the winger was traded to Buffalo as part of the deal that brought injured center Jack Eichel to the Golden Knights.
The emotions were mixed, Tuch admitted. He played 66 playoff games in four seasons with Vegas, totaling 66 points and helping the club reach the Stanley Cup final during its expansion season in 2017-18. In four full seasons, Tuch had 61 goals and 139 points. He's revered as what many call a heart-and-soul kind of player, willing to skate into traffic on the offensive end to try to score goals and able to use his speed to disrupt plays defensively. His former teammates, including Shea Theodore, took to social media to bid him farewell following the trade.
Tuch, though, won't be able to help the Sabres immediately. He's four months into the recovery process from shoulder surgery. The injury is expected to keep him out of the lineup until January, but this move wasn't made for the short-term.
Tuch is under contract through 2025-26, a timeline that fits with Adams' plan to build the Sabres into a playoff contender. The two chatted following the trade, a conversation Tuch said lasted between 20 and 30 minutes. He couldn't remember all the details given the stunning development, but they plan to sit down again so Tuch can learn more about his role.
"It was an honor to be traded for a guy like Jack Eichel,"' said Tuch. "He’s an outstanding player and it wasn’t one-for-one, but to be a part of that trade, just to have someone that wants you in their organization means a lot. So, it was a big-time trade. Kevyn and I are probably going to sit down and get to know each other a little bit better. I want to understand where I fit into the puzzle. I’d like to be a big a part of this organization as possible. Just come in, work hard and be positive and try to be a really good teammate."