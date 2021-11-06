Alex Tuch 'very excited to come to Buffalo,' ready to help Sabres build a winner

"It was an honor to be traded for a guy like Jack Eichel," Tuch said. "He’s an outstanding player and it wasn’t one-for-one, but to be a part of that trade, just to have someone that wants you in their organization means a lot. So, it was a big-time trade.

"Kevyn and I are probably going to sit down and get to know each other a little bit better. I want to understand where I fit into the puzzle. I’d like to be as big a part of this organization as possible. Just come in, work hard and be positive and try to be a really good teammate."

When Tuch is cleared to return, he'll slot into the top six, providing one of the Sabres' young centers with a reliable power forward. He had a career-high 20 goals in 2018-19 and 18 during the abbreviated 2020-21 season.

When evaluating trade offers for Eichel, Adams had to consider how a player would react to coming to Buffalo. The Sabres are prioritizing people who want to be part of the solution and embrace the challenge of snapping a 10-year playoff drought, which is tied for the longest in NHL history.