Alex Tuch using first road trip with Sabres to build relationships with teammates

RALEIGH, N.C. – Alex Tuch didn’t stand around and watch his teammates compete in a physical, 3-on-3 small-area game at one corner of the ice in PNC Arena on Friday.
Tuch skated over to center ice and, without a coach’s suggestion, put himself through exhaustive sprints. The 25-year-old winger took his recovery from shoulder surgery on the road with the Buffalo Sabres this week, as the club held practices in Raleigh and Sunrise, Fla. Tuch is still wearing a yellow noncontact jersey, but he’s been upgraded to week to week on the injury report in a clear sign of progress.
On-ice work wasn’t the only reason why General Manager Kevyn Adams told Tuch he was joining the Sabres for the two-game trip. Adams and coach Don Granato wanted Tuch, as well as injured players Craig Anderson and Drake Caggiula, to be around their teammates in an effort to continue to build camaraderie off the ice.
“I was really excited to just be around the guys,” Tuch told The Buffalo News. “I started skating with the team, so I knew there was a chance. Then Kevyn told me he wanted me on the trip. I was really excited to get back on the road. It’s good to get around the guys. You get to know the guys a little bit at home, but on the road, you’re next to them. You’re shoulder to shoulder on the plane or on the bus. Going to dinners and stuff like that.”
This was particularly important for Tuch. He wasn’t with the Sabres during training camp, hadn't been on the road with the team, and, unlike Anderson and Caggiula, is signed long-term. Tuch was acquired from Vegas last month in the blockbuster trade that sent Jack Eichel to the Golden Knights. Peyton Krebs, the top prospect who also arrived in the deal, is a pivotal player for the future, but Tuch is a proven NHLer who had 61 goals across four seasons in Vegas.
He’s a Syracuse-area native who adored the Sabres as a kid and has all the characteristics Adams wants on and off the ice. Tuch began skating with the team last week, but he was around KeyBank Center shortly after the deal was completed. He observed practices, worked out alongside his teammates and skated with other injured players, including Casey Mittelstadt.
“He talks a lot, which is good,” Mittelstadt joked. “I don’t talk that much, so it was perfect. He’s great. Nicest guy. Always trying to take care of the boys, setting up dinners and things like that already. We’re excited to have him, and he’s fit right in.”
Tuch can compete in all noncontact drills and it’s looking like he might be able to return to the lineup sooner than his initial January timeline. He’s scored at least 18 goals in two of the past three seasons and has already appeared in 66 playoff games. As important as his on-ice talent, Tuch is going to be one of the leaders of a young team.
“We have a good group,” said Tuch. “Everyone hangs out with everyone. It’s not like little groups of guys. Everyone is with each other. Everyone is outgoing and a lot of fun to be around. I love this team. They’ve accepted me right away, and I already feel part of the team and I haven’t even played a game yet.”
Amerks on pause
Rochester's game scheduled for Saturday night against Syracuse was postponed because of Covid-19 protocols impacting the Amerks, the American Hockey League announced.
The Amerks' past three games have been postponed since coach Seth Appert entered protocol.