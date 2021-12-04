Alex Tuch using first road trip with Sabres to build relationships with teammates

This was particularly important for Tuch. He wasn’t with the Sabres during training camp, hadn't been on the road with the team, and, unlike Anderson and Caggiula, is signed long-term. Tuch was acquired from Vegas last month in the blockbuster trade that sent Jack Eichel to the Golden Knights. Peyton Krebs, the top prospect who also arrived in the deal, is a pivotal player for the future, but Tuch is a proven NHLer who had 61 goals across four seasons in Vegas.

He’s a Syracuse-area native who adored the Sabres as a kid and has all the characteristics Adams wants on and off the ice. Tuch began skating with the team last week, but he was around KeyBank Center shortly after the deal was completed. He observed practices, worked out alongside his teammates and skated with other injured players, including Casey Mittelstadt.

“He talks a lot, which is good,” Mittelstadt joked. “I don’t talk that much, so it was perfect. He’s great. Nicest guy. Always trying to take care of the boys, setting up dinners and things like that already. We’re excited to have him, and he’s fit right in.”