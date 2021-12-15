Alex Tuch sheds noncontact jersey, joins Sabres for practice in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Alex Tuch will no longer be a bystander during some practice drills with the Buffalo Sabres and appears closer to making his debut with the team.

Tuch, a 25-year-old winger who has yet to appear in a game since arriving from Vegas in the Jack Eichel trade, did not wear a noncontact jersey during the Sabres’ practice Wednesday in Xcel Energy Center. Tuch began skating with the team last month in his recovery from offseason shoulder surgery, but he was forced to watch any drills that involved checking.

One of two players acquired in the blockbuster November trade, Tuch had 61 goals and 139 points in 249 regular-season games with Vegas from 2017 through 2021. He helped the Golden Knights reach the Stanley Cup final during their expansion season and has appeared in 66 career playoff games.

Tuch has totaled 15 or more goals in three of the past four seasons, finishing 2020-21 with 18 goals and 33 points in 55 games. He underwent shoulder surgery in July and was expected to be out until approximately January.

Additionally, defenseman Robert Hagg is absent from practice after missing the third period of the Sabres’ 4-2 win over the Jets in Winnipeg on Tuesday night. Winger Anders Bjork is also not on the ice.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month