Alex Tuch sheds noncontact jersey, close to making Sabres debut

Tuch has totaled 15 or more goals in three of the past four seasons, finishing 2020-21 with 18 goals and 33 points in 55 games. He underwent shoulder surgery in July and was expected to be out until approximately January.

"It is exciting," Granato added. "You’re talking about your high-end skill that’s not in the lineup. To get that in the lineup, obviously, it bumps everybody else down to another slot, which is a benefit to the entire team. …When you think about adding Alex Tuch in for the team, that’s the impact for the team. Obviously, the other impacts would be just his skill level, ability, experience in the league now and success. He’s working hard. I think he’s got to ramp it up another level now that he’s got clearance and get in more physical game shape."