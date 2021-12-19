 Skip to main content
Alex Tuch set to make Sabres debut Monday night in Buffalo
Alex Tuch set to make Sabres debut Monday night in Buffalo

Golden Knights Hockey

Alex Tuch is expected to be out until January while recovering from shoulder surgery.

 Jeff Chiu

Alex Tuch knew exactly how long it had been since he underwent shoulder surgery back in July.

"Two days less than five months since surgery," the Buffalo Sabres winger said following practice Sunday in KeyBank Center. "It’s been a long road."

The wait is over, though. Tuch is expected to make his Sabres debut Monday night in Buffalo against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Acquired in the blockbuster trade that sent Jack Eichel to Vegas, Tuch is a 25-year-old Syracuse-area native who cheered for the Sabres as a kid and dreamed of playing NHL games for his childhood team.

Tuch's passion and love for the franchise is evident each time he talks about his new team. His excitement for the trade was a silver lining for fans after Eichel exited without experiencing playoff hockey in Buffalo. Above all, Tuch is an accomplished goal scorer and helped the Golden Knights reach the Stanley Cup final during their expansion season in 2017-18.

Tuch had 61 goals and 139 points in 249 regular-season games with Vegas from 2017 through 2021. He has totaled 15 or more goals in three of the past four seasons, finishing 2020-21 with 18 goals and 33 points in 55 games.

