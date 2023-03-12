Winger Alex Tuch made a surprise return to Buffalo Sabres practice Sunday morning in KeyBank Center. But just as one of their top forwards returned to the ice, the Sabres will now be without one of their best defenseman.

Mattias Samuelsson suffered an upper-body injury Saturday against the New York Rangers and will be out on a week-to-week basis, the club announced. Rasmus Dahlin (upper body) also missed practice and is listed day to day, while Kyle Okposo sat out on a maintenance day.

The Sabres open a three-game road trip Monday night in Toronto against the Maple Leafs, then head to Washington and Philadelphia.

Tuch has been out since suffering a lower-body injury Feb. 25 at Florida, believed to have occurred when he blocked a shot in the Sabres' defensive zone. The Sabres moved into a playoff spot with a 3-1 win that night, but have gone 2-5-1 since without him to fall seven points out in the wild card race.

Tuch has had a career season with 28 goals, 34 assists and 62 points in 57 games. He is officially listed week to week, and the initial word from the Sabres is they want to see how he reacts to a full skate. There was no update to his game status.

Buffalo has 17 games left in the season, and it ends on April 14. There was no indication whether Samuelsson's injury could be season-ending.

Samuelsson was seen looking despondent at his locker while still wearing mostly full equipment following Saturday's 2-1 defeat to the Rangers, but media members assumed that was because of the loss.

Samuelsson was hit with a puck in the arm/shoulder area in the first period of the game and headed off the ice to the dressing room before returning. He finished the game, but clearly knew something was amiss afterward.

Goalie Eric Comrie were also not practicing Sunday. There was no immediate word on his situation.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for updates