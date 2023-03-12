Winger Alex Tuch made a surprise return to Buffalo Sabres practice Sunday morning in KeyBank Center. But just as one of their top forwards returned to the ice, the Sabres will now be without one of their best defenseman.

Mattias Samuelsson suffered an upper-body injury Saturday against the New York Rangers and will be out on a week-to-week basis, the club announced. Rasmus Dahlin (upper body) also missed practice and is listed day to day, while Kyle Okposo sat out on a maintenance day.

Later in practice, the team announced goaltender Eric Comrie will also be out week to week with a lower-body injury apparently suffered in practice on Friday. Coach Don Granato said he did not expect the injuries to Samuelsson and Comrie to be season-ending.

Buffalo has 17 games left in the season, and it ends on April 14. The Sabres open a three-game road trip Monday night in Toronto against the Maple Leafs, then head to Washington and Philadelphia. Will Tuch be on the ice in Toronto?

"Signs are really good," Granato said. "It's looking fairly soon, if not tomorrow."

Said Tuch: "I want to be back. I want to be back as soon as possible. And I want to help my team win. I'm going to do whatever I can to make sure that's a possibility each and every day. And I take great pride in being able to come back as quickly as possible."

Tuch has been out since suffering a lower-body injury Feb. 25 at Florida, believed to have occurred when he blocked a shot in the Sabres' defensive zone. The Sabres moved into a playoff spot with a 3-1 win that night, but have gone 2-5-1 since without him to fall seven points out in the wild card race.

Tuch has had a career season with 28 goals, 34 assists and 62 points in 57 games. He is officially listed week to week, and the initial word from the Sabres was they want to see how he reacts to a full skate.

Samuelsson was seen looking despondent at his locker while still wearing mostly full equipment following Saturday's 2-1 defeat to the Rangers, but media members assumed that was because of the loss.

Samuelsson was hit with a puck in the arm/shoulder area in the first period of the game and headed off the ice to the dressing room before returning. He finished the game, but clearly knew something was amiss afterward.

"Some of these cases you can get through the game on adrenalin and not know there's something wrong or the significance of what's wrong," Granato said of Samuelsson and Dahlin. "These guys are competitive guys. They just play right through and that's not uncommon through the whole league where the injury flares up worse after (the game) or the next morning."