Alex Tuch makes first on-ice appearance with Buffalo Sabres at morning skate
Canadiens Golden Knights Hockey

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) celebrates a goal by left wing Max Pacioretty, not pictured, during Game 5 of the Stanley Cup semifinal series against the Montreal Canadiens on June 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. 

 David Becker/Associated Press

The Buffalo Sabres officially list winger Alex Tuch as month to month on their injury report but the prime NHL acquisition in the Jack Eichel trade with the Vegas Golden Knights took a big step Monday by joining the club for its morning skate in KeyBank Center prior to the game against the Seattle Kraken.

Tuch wore a gold noncontact jersey and skated as an extra during the workout. He was joined as extras by Casey Mittelstadt and Mark Jankowski, both of whom were in full-contact roles.

Jankowski, who has spent the season in Rochester, was signed to an NHL contract on Sunday and Arttu Ruotsalainen was returned to the Amerks. It does not appear as if the Sabres will make any changes to the lineup that played in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to Detroit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

