Alex Tuch doesn’t plan to be available next spring when the IIHF World Championship is held.

The international tournament is typically filled with players who aren’t competing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs or whose teams were eliminated in the first round. Tuch doesn’t think the Buffalo Sabres will fit into either category, so when Team USA asked the Baldwinsville native to spend a few weeks overseas, he accepted the opportunity.

It will be an unforgettable time in Latvia for the Tuch family. Alex’s younger brother, Luke, will also be on the team’s roster when it opens tournament play Friday morning against Finland at 9:20 a.m. Eastern. Games will be broadcast on NHL Network.

Luke, 21, led Boston University to the Frozen Four as a junior this season, and he’s a prospect of the Montreal Canadiens, who selected the winger in the second round of the 2020 draft.

"That's something that I’m really proud to say is this is going to be the first time that my brother and I are going to play on the same hockey team together," Alex, an alternate captain for Team USA, told reporters in Buffalo on locker cleanout day last month. "We’re six years apart. We’re very close, but who knows if we’ll ever be able to do it again? The opportunity presented itself and I had to jump at it, honestly. To wear the USA logo is always something that’s been really special to me in the past and it’s going to continue to be really special for me, and I’m going to try to make the country proud."

It's not the only familiar face Tuch will see at the tournament, which ends with the gold medal game May 28. Three of his teammates – Jack Quinn, Peyton Krebs and Devon Levi – are representing Canada, which begins play Friday against Latvia.

Levi is competing with the Canadiens’ Sam Montembeault to start in goal. Quinn skated on a line with the Flyers’ Scott Laughton and the Flames’ Tyler Toffoli during a pre-tournament game against Hungary, and Krebs was at left wing next to the Predators’ Cody Glass and the Coyotes’ Lawson Crouse.

Levi has an opportunity to establish himself as one of Canada's top goalies. He was on the roster for the Winter Olympics in Beijing, but he didn't appear in a game because coach Claude Julien opted to use AHL veteran Matt Tomkins. Levi led Canada to a silver medal with a record-setting .964 save percentage at the IIHF World Junior Championship in 2021, and he's coming off an impressive run with the Sabres that included five wins in seven starts.

Sabres winger JJ Peterka is playing for Germany again this spring and made an exceptional play in their exhibition loss to the United States. Peterka was on one knee when he sent a backhand pass from the right circle to the crease to set up former Buffalo forward Dominik Kahun for a goal that cut the United States’ lead to 3-2. Tuch got into a fight in the game, dropping the gloves and exchanging punches with German forward Tobias Fohrler. Germany will play Sweden on Friday at 1:20 p.m.

Sabres defenseman Owen Power declined an invitation to play for Canada after a rookie season in which he ranked fifth in the NHL in even-strength time on ice. Zemgus Girgensons, a Sabres' alternate captain, also chose not to represent Latvia because of a lingering injury that required time to heal. Jeff Skinner, Dylan Cozens, Rasmus Dahlin and Henri Jokiharju were also among those who declined invites.

This tournament has been an important springboard for Sabres players in recent years. Tage Thompson gained confidence as a member of Team USA in 2021, totaling five points in eight games to win bronze on a roster that featured few stars.

Cozens joined Canada last spring with a plan to be one of its top goal-scorers after a regular season in which he created chances but finished with 13 goals in 79 games.

Cozens delivered seven goals and 13 points in 10 games to help Canada win silver, setting the stage for his breakout season with Buffalo. The 22-year-old set career highs this season in goals (31), assists (37) and points (68). He signed a seven-year contract extension with the Sabres in February.